‘All American’ season 6 cast, release window, and more

The sports drama is sure to be back soon, but when exactly will it return to our screens?

With five successful seasons under its belt, All American is only continuing to grow in popularity. The sports drama follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), the star player on a high school football team who is recruited to play for the exclusive Beverly Hills High, and details how he straddles the line between his new world of wealth and his much more working class home life.

The show began its life on The CW, but is now one of Netflix’s most loved offerings, which has only helped to boost its viewing numbers in what’s been a tricky year for its original network. The show was renewed for its sixth season quite a while ago and it was set to be released in 2023, yet we are still waiting for a lot of official information, including an air date and confirmation of the cast. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes haven’t helped matters, either, certainly contributing to this lateness as the writers downed tools when scripts were likely to have been in development.

Aside from being late, this also means that instead of the usual 20-episode arc, there may be as few as 12 for viewers to dive into. Although nothing has been confirmed, it seems that January 2024 is the earliest we’ll see season 6 on our screens.

If you want more information on when All American season 6 might air, which characters are returning, and what plotlines we might see, then read ahead!

When will season 6 of All American be released?

Image via the CW

As mentioned above, there is no official release date for season 6 of All American yet. With that said, history gives us some clues. The CW has a pretty regular schedule for debuts, and as every other season of All American debuted in October (except for the third season, when filming was interrupted by COVID), it’s safe to assume the release was originally planned for then. As a result of the strikes, January now seems like a more likely release month, as the CW does also debut new shows and seasons then.

What are some potential storylines in season 6 of All American?

Image via the CW

Season 5 left the All American showrunners and writers plenty to work with in terms of character and relationship development, and there’s no doubt that plenty of long-running plotlines will begin to bear fruit in the upcoming episodes (when they finally are released).

The shadow of Billy’s death will definitely still be looming over the characters who he knew, and although he is technically gone we may once again see him in flashbacks, as we did throughout the second half of season 5. This means we might even continue to see his backstory and character develop.

What will happen to Patience after Miko stabbed her in the final episode of the previous season is also a big question among the fandom. While she is likely to pull through, an act so violent is sure to leave her feeling all sorts of horrible ways, and will certainly make a dent in her fledgling relationship with Skye. On the other end of the spectrum, Specer and Olivia are going to explore a long-distance relationship after a classic airport declaration of feelings. While Olivia is still going to London to pursue her own dreams, the commitment she and Spencer have made will surely be an integral plotline in this season.

Who are the cast of season 6 of All American?

Image via the CW

Apart from Billy, who still might return in a flashback capacity, the cast of All American season 6 looks set to be very similar to the previous seasons. The highly talented Daniel Ezra will be reprising his role as Spencer, and Samantha Logan will continue as Olivia, albeit with less screentime thanks to her new London location. Bre-Z will also return as fan favorite Coop. Below is a list of the principal cast almost certain to return:

Daniel Ezra as Spencer James

Bre-Z as Tamia “Coop” Cooper

Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating

Cody Christian as Asher Adams

Karimah Westbrook as Grace James

Chelsea Tavares as Patience Robinson

Jalyn Hall as Dillon James

Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker

Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker

Miya Horcher as Jaymee

Hunter Clowdus as JJ Parker

Mitchell Edwards as Cam Watkins

Brent Jennings as Willie Baker

Monét Mazur as Laura Fine-Baker

Da’Vinchi as Darnell Hayes

Noah Gray-Cabey as Frausto

Sean Carrigan as Ivan Garrett

Kareem J. Grimes as Cordell “Preach” Simms

Geffri Maya as Simone Hicks

Simeon Daise as Jabari Long

Mustafa Speaks as Kenny Boone

Deric Augustine as Clay Taylor

Taye Diggs as Billy (in flashback)

There have been no leaks about additions to the cast, so for now we have to assume we won’t see any new faces.