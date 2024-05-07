What happened to Delilah on ‘NCIS?’

Since NCIS is only just wrapping up its 21st season, it would be impossible for every popular character to appear in every single episode. While it was a total shock that Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) exited in season 19, some minor characters also packed a punch. Delilah Fielding-McGee (Margo Harshman) is one of them.

While there are several NCIS spin-offs, the original series is still the most unforgettable thanks to the relationships between the characters, which makes the case-of-the-week format more compelling. Delilah and Special Agent Timothee McGee’s (Sean Murray) charming romance evolved from their season 11 meeting to their memorable season 14 wedding. Since the Department of Defense employee was a big part of NCIS for several seasons, it was a little odd to rarely see her all of a sudden. What happened to this beloved character?

What happened to Margo Harshman’s NCIS character Delilah?

Delilah was seriously hurt in the season 11, episode 12 called “Kill Chain,” wherein a terrorist organization named Parsa launched a bomb while she was honored at a gala. Delilah got shrapnel in her spine and ended up in a wheelchair, which was a heartbreaking and scary moment for her and McGee. Sadly for NCIS fans who enjoyed watching Delilah and McGee’s relationship progress, especially as they became parents to their adorable twins, Delilah became a less regular character after season 14. Given her tough yet likable personality, it’s disappointing that she didn’t get any weighty storylines after her injury. Although McGee stayed front and center, his family life took a backseat, and Delilah should have been given more to do.

There doesn’t appear to be a specific reason why Delilah stopped appearing in most NCIS episodes. The actor hasn’t talked about any scheduling conflicts and it’s possible this was a creative choice, which makes sense given how many characters the writers have to juggle. When TV Line reported on Margo Harshman’s casting back in 2013, the publication called it a “potentially recurring role,” which suggests that there might not have been a plan for exactly how much screen time she would get.

Thankfully for loyal viewers, Delilah came back for some important episodes, including season 18’s “Sunburn,” when she and McGee go to the Bahamas for a break from busy family life. In an interview with TV Insider, Sean Murray spoke to Delilah’s significant presence on NCIS and said, “Margo is, I think, the most recurring character we’ve had with the exception of Joe Spano.”

Delilah was also an important part of season 21’s ninth episode, “Prime Cut,” which proves that the writers don’t seem to be finished with her yet. McGee and his wife wanted to renovate their kitchen and even tried out for a reality series, and thanks to their lovey-dovey vibes, they were rejected, which is hilarious and yet another reminder of Delilah’s memorable presence on the procedural. Hopefully it won’t be too long before we see her again.

