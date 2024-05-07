Who is Lady Tilley Arnold in ‘Bridgerton?’

Fans are squealing in unison for Bridgerton season 3 to finally see Lady Whistledown herself, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan), find love. But that isn’t all that the upcoming season has in store.

Recommended Videos

The third season of Netflix’s steamy series took many by surprise when the plot was revealed. After season 2’s enemies-to-lovers trope united Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley), fans of the books had expected that the subsequent season would follow suit. But instead of focusing on Benedict Bridgerton’s (Luke Thompson) love life, the series skipped over to the third son, Colin (Luke Newton). Though deviating from the source material, this shouldn’t come as a complete surprise. Penelope’s affection for Colin was duly noted in the previous seasons, and it would be a disservice to wait any longer to give this couple traction. But hope is not lost for Benedict, who will still play a part in the season. His story is adjacent to the incoming character, Lady Tilley Arnold.

Who is Tilley Arnold in Bridgerton season 3?

News first broke about the new character’s casting in 2022 when Deadline announced Hannah New would join the cast as the character. She appears briefly in the Brazilian teaser for the new season.

DID I JUST SEE WHAT I THINK I SAW pic.twitter.com/qKtHVNzlia — Ash🪞9 days! (@PenCol1824) May 3, 2024

New is most notable for her role as the cutthroat authority of Nassau, Eleanor Guthrie, in the historical series, Black Sails. The pirate show took from real-life events as well as the characters from the classic book Treasure Island. Now it appears the New is ready to don a corset again in another heightened historical show. Deadline describes the new character as a “firebrand widow” who will take the ton by storm in the following statement:

“Widowed at an early age, she enjoys the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate, living life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom.”

Bridgerton always gravitates toward stories that modernize characters at a time famous for being restrictive. Though a romance at its core, Shonda Rhimes’ celebrated series makes an effort to give autonomy to its characters — especially the ones that historically may not have as much freedom. A character like Tilley Arnold fits well into this landscape. As a widow, she does not need to concern herself with finding a husband for security. Instead, she has the rare privilege of being able to operate within her own means. This fact may open the eyes of many of the female characters.

Penelope has similarly found independence in her own right. She is a rare woman in this society who has a career, even if no one knows she is the mysterious gossip columnist. Tilley Arnold’s presence could further establish that Bridgerton isn’t just about romance, but also elevating its characters. At this point, we can only speculate what the character’s role will be.

She is original to the series and does not stem from the books. It is unlikely she will serve as a romantic interest for Benedict — at least not a long-lasting one. Book readers know that his romantic fate lies with Sophie Beckett, whom he marries and fathers four children with. As far as Tilley Arnold is concerned, fans will have to wait until Bridgerton season 3, part I airs on Netflix, starting May 16.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more