Paul Giamatti’s ‘Downton Abbey’ character, confirmed

Downton Abbey 3 is officially in the works, so polishing up our best British vernacular is in order. As well as a cup of tea to enjoy with the Crawleys. But as Paul Giamatti joined the cast, one big question arises: Who is he playing?

The critically acclaimed British historical drama Downton Abbey was so successful that, by the end of its sixth season, fans were still left wanting more. The series wrapped in 2015, with the first film following in 2019. It was widely successful, and a sequel followed, Downton Abbey: A New Era, released in cinemas in 2022.

Imelda Staunton, who plays Lady Maud Bagshaw in the first two films, confirmed in March that a third film is happening. She also gave the sad news that it would be the final one, and let everyone know that production was to start in May. With filming officially underway, Focus Features confirmed the cast with a BTS video from the table read, showing the actors’ name cards, and an image of the main cast.

Michelle Dockery and Hugh Bonneville will reprise their roles as Mary Crawley and Robery Crawley, respectively. The returning cast includes Elizabeth McGovern (Cora), Laura Carmichael (Edith), Jim Carter (Carson), Phyllis Logan (Elsie), Robert James-Collier (Thomas Barrow), Joanne Froggatt (Ana Bates), Dominic West (Guy Dexter), Allen Leech (Tom Branson), Penelope Wilton (Isobel Grey), Lesley Nicol (Beryl), Michael Fox (Andrew), Raquel Cassidy (Phyllis Baxter), Brendan Coyle (John Bates), Kevin Doyle (Joseph Molesley), Harry Hadden-Paton (Herbert), Sophie McShera (Daisy), and Douglas Reith (Lord Merton). Paul Giamatti’s name also came up, which leads to the following question.

Who is Paul Giamatti playing in Downton Abbey 3?

Whether you’re a long-time Downton Abbey fan or new to the film series, here are his details for the role. The Oscar nominee is officially confirmed to return to his role as Harold Levinson.

Giamatti plays Cora Grantham’s brother, Harold, and he first appeared on the show in the season 4 Christmas special, “The London Season.” Harold was an American playboy who was reluctant to come visit Cora at the family estate in England. He hadn’t returned to the show or films since.

It’s unclear how Giamatti’s character will impact the upcoming film, as the plot of Downton Abbey 3 is currently under wraps. There will also be several new characters, the film adding Joely Richardson, as well as Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Frousha to the cast. After saying goodbye to Dame Maggie Smith’s Lady Violet in A New Era, there are many paths the new film could take, especially since Staunton isn’t confirmed to return, despite being the one who confirmed the film.

