‘Downton Abbey’ movie 3 release window, cast, plot, and more

Whip out your corsets, dust off your top hats, and get prepared to feel poor, because a third installment of the Downton Abbey film franchise is officially in the works.

Recommended Videos

News of the addition to the Downton Abbey movie franchise — pawned from the hit drama series of the same name — was announced on May 13, 2024, some two years after the second film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, arrived in cinemas in 2022.

The news marks yet another entry into the sprawling Downton Abbey universe, which began its life as a British historical drama running for six seasons from 2010 to 2015. The first film, also titled Downton Abbey, arrived in 2019. News of the threequel was announced by Focus Features and Carnival Films with a sweet video featuring some of the returning castmates.

Here’s what we know about the third Downton Abbey film, from the returning and new castmates to the release window, and plot details.

Downton Abbey 3 cast.

According to the official release, Downton Abbey 3 will reunite much of the cast from the first two films and the series, including Hugh Bonneville (who plays Robert Crawley), Elizabeth McGovern (who plays Cora, Countess of Grantham) and Michelle Dockery (who plays Lady Mary Crawley). Speaking of the cast reunion in the Downton Abbey 3 announcement video, Dockery said “It feels amazing and a tad emotional.”

She continued: “It’s wonderful all to be back together again. You come back together and it’s like no time has passed at all.”

Also reprising her role for the film is Laura Carmichael, who portrayed Edith Pelham. Perhaps most notably, recent Oscar-nominee Paul Giamatti will also star in Downton Abbey 3, reprising his role as Cora Grantham’s brother, Harold Levinson, after first appearing in A New Era. For his part, Dominic West will return to the Downton Abbey universe as Guy Dexter, also picking up the role after the second film.

New to the film franchise is The Gentleman star Joely Richardson, as well as Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan, the latter two of whom also starred in House of the Dragon. Two Downton Abbey staples absent from the official announcement are Dame Maggie Smith and Imelda Staunton. While it’s unlikely that Smith’s character Violet — who died at the end of the second film — will return, Staunton has hinted that she may be reentering the fold.

Earlier this year, The Crown alum let the cat out of the bag when she confirmed to BBC Radio 2 that “there will be the final film” in the Downton Abbey series. As for other names returning to the franchise, we do know that Simon Curtis, who directed A New Era, will also helm the threequel. The first film was directed by Michael Engler. For his part, series creator and writer of the first two films, Julian Fellowes, will return to pen Downton Abbey 3.

Downton Abbey 3 plot.

So far, no official plot synopsis has been revealed for Downton Abbey 3. However, since A New Era left off with Lady Mary’s affair with Jack Barber, this might be an area for Curtis and Fellowes to further explore. The lives of the house staff might also take center stage, particularly following Barrow’s departure as Downton Abbey’s butler.

Speaking to Forbes about the core pillars of Downton Abbey’s multiple storylines, Curtis said the franchise is about “warmth, humanity and emotion.” He continued: “I always look for moments, the beats and the emotion of this scene.”

Downton Abbey 3 trailer.

Image via ITV

As of May 14, 2024, there is no trailer for Downton Abbey 3. Focus Features and Carnival Films, the production companies behind the first two films, have only shared an announcement video with some of the returning cast.

Downton Abbey release window.

Filming for the third spinoff film will begin in Spring 2024. The cast and crew are expected to return to the filming location Highclere Castle in Hampshire for much of the production period. This might indicate a potential 2025 premiere for Downton Abbey 3, though no official release date has been announced.

In the meantime, the Downton Abbey series is available to stream on Peacock and Amazon Prime Video, with the 2019 film available on Netflix. A New Era is not yet available for streaming.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more