Will there be ‘Below Deck Down Under’ season 3?

Since its premiere in March 2022, Below Deck Down Under, an offshoot of the wildly popular Below Deck reality TV franchise, has managed to break away from its parent series. The series centers on the lives of crew stewards aboard a 150-foot-plus yacht, and all the sizzling guest dramas, scorching boatman scandals, and explosive personality collisions under the blazing Australian sun.

During the second season, there was a shift in production rights as it was announced that the series was moving from Peacock to Bravo Studios. That, however, didn’t stop the second season from delivering dramatic moments. In fact, some would argue that moving over to Bravo Studios allowed for some more wacky, creative storylines. Now that a few months have passed, devoted fans are curious to know if a third season of Below Deck Down Under is in the works.

The latest news about season 3 of Below Deck Down Under

On November 3, 2023, Bravocon was in New York City, and once again made headlines for its extensive lineup of panel discussions, regular meetups with celebrities and fans, and a fully immersive experience. A moment that stood out was the official announcement of the upcoming third season of Below Deck Down Under. Other spin-offs were also in the mix for announcements, with Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht receiving official mentions for renewal as well.

A few weeks later, by December 2023, Captain Jason spoke with In Touch Weekly and revealed the essential elements he was assigned to portray in the series. He also addressed his level of involvement in the upcoming installment. “They leave me very much out of it,” he said. “That’s how they function. I enjoy that after the place has been decided, I can just show up on a boat, introduce myself to the crew, and go about my business “. Nonetheless, he made it apparent that he was still determined to provide his dynamic personal leadership to the show, as he had done in all prior seasons.

By the last week of March, per reports from The New York Times, Noah Samton, a Senior Vice President of Unscripted Current Production at NBC Universal, season 3 had already begun filming as far back as early March. He also stated that the show will attempt to reinvent itself, while staying true to its original premise. “These are real yachties doing a real job so you have to stay within those confines because the audience isn’t going to want anything that is too produced or fake,” he said. “So we have to find ways to reinvent while staying true to the original concept of the show.”

Given that Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 and Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 are all anticipated to run shortly after, it is anticipated that the series will likely premiere in late 2024, or early 2025.

