‘Relax’: Gerry Turner shares his thoughts on Joan Vassos’ ‘Golden Bachelorette’ casting

After months and months of anticipation, fans of the Bachelor franchise finally know who the leading lady of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette will be: Joan Vassos!

For those who are unfamiliar, the Maryland native first graced our television screens on the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor. On a talent show-themed group date, Joan seemingly won over the heart of Gerry Turner after delivering a poem titled “I Hope I Don’t Vomit on Your Shoes,” causing the Golden Bachelor himself to tear up and ultimately earning her some extra alone time with him.

Embarking on a candlelit dinner date, which ended with both a smooch and a rose, Joan appeared to be a frontrunner for the final rose (and the Neil Lane ring), but things took a turn for the worse when the private school administrator unexpectedly departed the beloved competition series. After receiving a troubling text from her loved ones, Joan learned that her daughter was experiencing a bad case of postpartum depression, something that she had to head home and tend to immediately. Admitting that her “family will always be first,” the 61-year-old seemingly shattered Gerry’s heart during a gut-wrenching breakup on the steps of the Bachelor mansion:

“It wasn’t a normal, everyday delivery at all. Things go wrong. Even if everything went right, you need your mom. My family will always be first. Once you become a mom, you’re always a mom, even when your kids are older. Nothing is more important.”

Admitting that he had strong feelings for Joan at the time, and now that Gerry is a single pringle once and for all (having ended his engagement with Theresa Nist earlier this year) how does he feel knowing that one of his favorite former girlfriends will now have dozens and dozens of men fighting for her love and affection?

What does Gerry Turner think about Joan Vassos being the Golden Bachelorette?

Rather than expressing his emotions with a comment or a text message, Gerry dedicated an entire Instagram post to Joan, showing that he is indeed supportive of ABC’s choice to make her the Golden Bachelorette:

“Dear Joan, congratulations on being named the first ever Golden Bachelorette. You will be phenomenal as the new representative of a generation. From one golden to another… relax, breathe and enjoy.”

Naturally, Joan was touched by this message and thanked Gerry for his kind words in the comments section of the post:

“What a beautiful message from my fellow golden. You have taught me so much about being open and vulnerable and how looking for love at this age can be dignified and fun. Thank you my friend for setting the stage for the rest of us Goldens… and I’m open to advice!!! XO”

While little to no information has been released about the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelorette just yet, we’ll be keeping up an eye out for any and all updates. Here’s hoping that Joan is on her way to finding her perfect match!

