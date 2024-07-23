How many Olympic medals does Simone Biles have?

Gymnast superstar Simone Biles is back on her game, representing the United States and shining in her Ralph Lauren gear at the Olympic Village in Paris. If the six-time world all-around champion works her magic at the Paris Olympics, how many medals would that make on her shelf?

The 27-year-old Columbus, OH native Simone Biles has long etched her name in women’s gymnastics with her illustrious, over-a-decade-long career. If you’ve ever happened to care about sports (women’s sports, to be precise), you must be familiar with the phenomenal skill and talent housed in Biles’ 4’8” frame. Despite her age, Biles is already considered the most decorated gymnast in history and the ninth-most decorated female Olympic gymnast.

Though her first encounter with gymnastics was at age 6 during a day-care field trip, Biles started her elite gymnastics career at 14. Since then, she grew up and revolutionized the image and reputation of the United States of America in gymnastics internationally. Biles won her first Olympic gold medal in the gymnastics team event at the 2016 Summer Olympics, and never looked back. Here’s how many more she has earned till now:

Simone Biles’ Olympic medals list

To tease a bit, Simon Biles is tied with the legendary female former gymnast Shannon Miller for the most Olympic medals earned by a U.S. gymnast. Biles has thus far participated in two Olympic championships: the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

Biles was fantastic in Rio de Janeiro, and her triumph in the final catapulted her to stardom. However, she withdrew from the majority of the Tokyo Olympics competition due to “the twisties,” which is a brief loss of consciousness of her surroundings when executing twisting sections. Nevertheless, she did not come out of the championship without any medals. Here is a full list of Simone Biles’ Olympic medals:

2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics:

Gold – Team (Women’s Team All-Around) Gold – Individual All-Around Gold – Vault Gold – Floor Exercise Bronze – Balance Beam

2020 Tokyo Olympics (held in 2021):

Silver – Team (Women’s Team All-Around) Bronze – Balance Beam

So, Simone Biles thus far has seven Olympic Medals shining on her shelf, but her feats don’t stop at the Olympics. Simone Biles is also a six-time World all-around champion (2013–2015, 2018–2019, 2023) — the first African-American to do so — six-time World floor exercise champion (2013–2015, 2018–2019, 2023), four-time World balance beam champion (2014–2015, 2019, 2023), two-time World vault champion (2018–2019), and nine-time United States national all-around champion (2013–2016, 2018–2019, 2021, 2023–2024).

