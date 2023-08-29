‘Claim to Fame’ celebrity list: All celebs who had relatives on seasons 1 and 2

The series about the nearest and dearest of famous folk is full of people who could win any name-dropping competition.

Yesterday saw the finale of the second season of ABC’s reality TV show Claim to Fame, and with it we witnessed Nick Cannon’s younger brother Gabriel winning $100,000 when he correctly guessed that “Monay”(real name Jerrica Brooks) was the daughter of SNL star J.B. Smoove. While Cannon and Smoove aren’t exactly small time, over the course of two seasons the show has seen some truly massive names being dropped. Here’s a list of all the celebrities who have had relatives on seasons 1 and 2 of Claim to Fame!

Celebrities who had relatives on season 1 of Claim to Fame

We’ve listed the celebrities in order of their relatives’ elimination from the show, so the first names in the list are related to those who were kicked off earliest.

As a bonus, Nick and Joe Jonas technically also have their siblings Frankie and Kevin on the show, as the latter pair present it.

Chuck Norris

Action star, martial arts fighter, and inexplicable subject of various jokey memes about his strength in the early 2000s, Chuck Norris is a famous face from movies like The Expendables. His grandson Maxwell was the very first person on the show to ever be voted out.

Zendaya

Photo by Pietro S. D’Aprano/Getty Images for Bulgari

Zendaya came to prominence in teen drama Euphoria, and although she is keen to take on increasingly adult roles, she’s most famous for playing people of a younger age range. Her two biggest blockbuster appearances so far are probably the new Spider-Man films with Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Dune – where she stars opposite Timothée Chalamet. Her cousin Clubb Coleman was eliminated in week two of season 1 of Claim to Fame.

Laverne Cox

Photo by Cindy Ord/VF23/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Laverne Cox got her big break in the hit Netflix series Orange is the New Black, and since then the star has been in a number of great shows and films. Her identical twin sibling M Lamar (known as “X” in the house) was on the show (Cox is an MtF trans woman, so the gender assigned to her at birth was male), but he didn’t quite show the acting talents of his famous sibling and was voted out quickly.

Brett Favre

Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Former NFL star Brett Favre was known for his longevity in the sport, turning out for the Green Bay Packers for 18 solid years, as well as a quick return to the sport in 2011. His daughter Brittany was the fourth contestant to be removed in season 1.

Al Sharpton

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

Legendary civil rights leader Al Sharpton is one of the most important men in modern American history, and is often first port of call for news channels when they’re discussing issues of race and bigotry in the States. His daughter Dominique was on the show, and didn’t do that well.

Tiffany Haddish

Photo via David Livingston/Stringer/FilmMagic

Comedic actor and musician Tiffany Haddish has had a stellar few years, with her name popping up on all kinds of high profile projects, from Solar Opposites to Haunted Mansion. Her sister, Jasmine English, was eliminated from season 1 at the halfway point of the series.

Whoopi Goldberg

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NYCWFF

Star of Sister Act, Ghost, and plenty more, legendary actress Whoopi Goldberg has the sort of filmography that aspiring actors dream of. The talented superstar is an EGOT winner too, so she is incredible across multiple skills. Her granddaughter Amara Skye Dean was the seventh contestant to be voted out in season 1.

Simone Biles

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Simone Biles is one of the greatest gymnasts of all time (and, unsurprisingly, a pretty good dancer too). She’s won seven Olympic medals in her glittering career, and placed on countless podiums. Her sister Adria — also a highly talented gymnast — was in season 1 of the show.

Cindy Crawford

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Best Buddies

Cindy Crawford is a catwalk icon, and for many years was one of the biggest names in modelling. Her neice Lark Skov made it quite far into the competition, but just missed out on the finale.

Dean Martin

Photo by Martin Mills/Getty Images

It doesn’t get glitzier than rat pack crooner Dean Martin, who was one of the biggest names in the world during his heyday. His granddaughter Pepper finished third in the first season of Claim to Fame.

Jason Aldean

Photo by Joshua Applegate/Getty Images

Country singer, private school kid, and all round hypocrite Jason Aldean might have spent this year fanning racial tensions in a quest to get views for his latest music video (about being in a small town, despite Jason growing up in a city), but his cousin Logan Crosby managed to do a good job of keeping himself to himself, earning second place in season 1 of the show. If only his famous relative would learn to stop talking about things he knows nothing about too…

Keke Palmer

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Stringer/Getty Images

Star of horror film Nope, Keke Palmer has seen her star on the rise, and is even rumored to be in for a coveted MCU role. Her sister Loreal Chanel Palmer had a pretty good year last year too, winning the first season of Claim to Fame.

Celebrities who had relatives on season 2 of Claim to Fame

Season 2 of Claim to Fame was won by Nick Cannon’s brother, Gabriel. Here are the celebrties whose relatives he beat out (again, in order of their departure from the house).

Tom Hanks

Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Few people have had a career as successful and varied as Tom Hanks, with the veteran actor appearing in some truly iconic films like Forest Gump. His niece Carly Reeves was the first person out in season 2, and had an epic meltdown along the way.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson

Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Depending on who you ask, Neil Degrasse Tyson is either a hero for getting the public excited about science, or an annoying know-it-all who should tweet his “I-am-so-smart” bad takes less. His son, Travis, also wasn’t able to keep himself quiet, and as a result was voted off second.

Dolly Parton

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Country icon Dolly Parton makes miracles happen, from potentially writing “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” in one epic night, to helping kids across America get free books. Her niece Jada Star (“Jane” in the house) was eliminated in the third week of the show.

Eddie Murphy

Screengrab via YouTube/Variety

Eddie Murphy has been killing it since the ’80s, and the actor is almost always in the conversation for big, iconic parts. His daughter Shayne was on season 2 of the show.

Alicia Keys

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for AK

Musician Alicia Keys has released a number of famous hits, but is probably most famous for her collaboration with Jay-Z, “Empire State of Mind.” Her brother — Cole Cook — was kicked out of Claim to Fame in episode 5 of season 2.

Jenny McCarthy

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Nightclub & Bar Media Group

The world would be a better place if anti-vax idiot Jenny McCarthy had never been allowed on television, yet this terrible excuse for a human continues to get screen time, as it’s the American way to let your very worst people rise to the top of society. Her niece Olivia Aquilina was voted off at the midway point of the season.

Jimmy Carter

Photo via LBJ Library

One of the few recent presidents who wasn’t completely awful, Jimmy Carter served one term, between the horrors of dementia-ridden and parasetic capitalism advocate Ronald Reagan and son of famous wannabe-fascist Prescott Bush, George Bush Sr. His grandson Hugo Wenzel was booted off the show in week 7.

Lil Nas X

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Old Town Road singer Lil Nas X knows how to write bangers and grab headlines. His brother Robert Lamar Stafford Jr. (“J.R.” in the show) made it all the way to week eight of the show.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of the finest racers to have ever taken part in the sport. His niece Karsyn was also quite competitive in Claim to Fame, making it to the final guess-off before being eliminated.

Donny Osmond

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images

Donnie Osmond was huge in the ’70s, and although his image is a little bit lame, he’s still a massive name. His son Chris came third in season 2 of Claim to Fame, despite his famous dad giving him some advice on how to succeed.

J.B. Smoove

Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Hilarious SNL icon J.B. Smoove has had a long career at the top of the American comedic game and has starred in a number of shows and films, some great, and some… not so great. His daughter Jerrica Brooks (“Monay” in the show) finished second in season 2.

Nick Cannon

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Rapper, actor, and TV personality Nick Cannon has been in the limelight for many years now, appearing in films and shows all over the world. His brother Gabriel won the second season of the show.