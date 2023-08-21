These athletes took it from the field to the ballroom to compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

One of the most incredible aspects of Dancing with the Stars is the fact that it brings celebrities of all different niches together — actors and actresses, internet personalities, musicians, models, and even athletes — for the competition of a lifetime.

The beloved series matches up celebrities with professional dancers, performing different styles of dance weekly to a panel of judges. The pair who receives the lowest combined total of judges’ points and audience votes at the end of each week is eliminated, repeating until one duo gets to take home the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

When it comes to the contestants on Dancing with the Stars, a majority of viewers may argue that the athletes are the most fun to watch, given that they are the furthest out of their comfort zone. Heading from the field (or court, or rink, or ring) to the ballroom is surely a difficult transition!

After sleuthing all the way back to 2005, keep scrolling to see every athlete who has competed on Dancing with the Stars in the past. With no more football to keep him busy, perhaps Tom Brady will be added to this star-studded list — we will just have to wait and see…

Every professional athlete who has competed for the Mirrorball Trophy on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ by sport

Baseball players:

David Ross (season 24)

Johnny Damon (season 26)

Basketball players:

Clyde Drexler (season 4)

Rick Fox (season 11)

Ron Artest (season 13)

Derek Fisher (season 25)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (season 26)

Arike Ogunbowale (season 26)

Lamar Odom (season 28)

Charles Oakley (season 29)

Iman Shumpert (season 30)

Boxers:

Evander Holyfield (season 1)

Laila Ali (season 4)

Floyd Mayweather Jr. (season 5)

Sugar Ray Leonard (season 12)

Victor Ortiz (season 16)

Fighters:

Chuck Liddell (season 9)

Randy Couture (season 19)

Paige VanZant (season 22)

Photo via Eric McCandless

Football players:

Gymnasts:

Shawn Johnson (season 8)

Aly Raisman (season 16)

Nastia Liukin (season 20)

Laurie Hernandez (season 23)

Simone Biles (season 24)

Mary Lou Retton (season 27)

Suni Lee (season 30)

Hockey players:

Jockeys:

Victor Espinoza (season 21)

Lugers:

Chris Mazdzer (season 26)

Racecar Drivers

Hélio Castroneves (season 5)

Michael Waltrip (season 19)

James Hinchcliffe (season 23)

Frankie Muniz (season 25)

Runners:

Maurice Greene (season 7)

Lolo Jones (season 19)

Photo via Eric McCandless

Skaters:

Apolo Anton Ohno (season 4)

Kristi Yamaguchi (season 6)

Evan Lysacek (season 10)

Dorothy Hamill (season 16)

Charlie White (season 18)

Meryl Davis (season 18)

Nancy Kerrigan (season 24)

Mirai Nagasu (season 26)

Tonya Harding (season 26)

Adam Rippon (season 26)

Johnny Weir (season 29)

Skiiers:

Danelle Umstead (season 27)

Snowboarders:

Louie Vito (season 9)

Amy Purdy (season 18)

Jamie Anderson (season 26)

Soccer players:

Softball players

Jennie Finch Daigle (season 26)

Swimmers:

Natalie Coughlin (season 9)

Diana Nyad (season 18)

Ryan Lochte (season 23)

Victoria Arlen (season 25)

Tennis players:

Monica Seles (season 6)

Martina Navratilova (season 14)

Volleyball players:

Misty May-Treanor (season 7)

Wrestlers: