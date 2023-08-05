The 10 best Tiffany Haddish movies and TV shows to watch before ‘Haunted Mansion’

Tiffany Haddish, noted for her bubbly persona and magnetic performances, has made a name for herself in the entertainment world as a stand-up comedian, film and television actress, and producer. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Haddish’s path to fame was far from smooth — despite her current success. The Angry Birds Movie 2 actress spent some of her youth in foster care after her mother was severely injured in a car accident when she was young. Amid these challenges, Haddish found consolation in humor and began performing stand-up as a teenager.

A social worker saw her talent and gave her the option of psychiatric counseling or the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp. Haddish selected the latter, leading her to a successful comedy career. Haddish debuted in 2017 with the ensemble comedy film Girls Trip, where she stole the show as Dina, winning critical praise and solidifying her status as a rising star in Hollywood. She then appeared on The Carmichael Show and earned an Emmy for her guest-hosting stint on Saturday Night Live. As she continues to shatter glass ceilings in Hollywood, here are a few of her most impressive films and TV shows to watch before her latest movie Haunted Mansion.

10. Bad Trip (2021)

Bad Trip is a hidden-camera comedy film directed by Kitao Sakurai. In the movie, Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery play best friends who pull elaborate pranks on random individuals they meet along a cross-country car trip. Trina, played by Haddish, is a newly released inmate who pursues her brother Bud (Howery) and his closest buddy Chris (Andre) when they “steal” her car and use it to make their getaway.

Trina’s constant pursuit of them leads to increasingly ridiculous and comical scenarios. Haddish fully commits to her character’s reckless persona, eliciting belly laughs with her attempts to apprehend her brother and his pal. Despite the comedy, Haddish injects the role with enough terror and passion to make her a credible threat to the protagonists.

9. The Oath (2018)

Written and directed by Ike Barinholtz, The Oath is a dark comedy featuring Haddish, who plays the wife of Barinholtz’s character Chris. Set in a near-future America, the tale revolves around a government-mandated loyalty oath the country’s politically divided citizens must take. Unfortunately, the oath signing date is the day after Thanksgiving, when many families are experiencing tension over the holiday meal.

In contrast to her husband, who is becoming increasingly anxious about the government and its actions, Tiffany Haddish’s character, Kai, is calm and collected. While her husband and his family hold pretty different political views, Kai is portrayed as the voice of reason and rationality in a time of chaos and panic. Although The Oath is not in the same humorous vein as Haddish’s previous work, it nonetheless features moments of dark comedy and satire.

8. Like a Boss (2020)

The comedy film Like a Boss, directed by Miguel Arteta, stars Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne as Mia Carter and Mel Paige, best friends and business partners who manage a cosmetics company together. Mia (Haddish) and Mel (Byrne) are struggling financially and are enticed by a buyout offer from a cosmetics industry titan—Salma Hayek’s Claire Luna.

However, Claire’s motives aren’t what they appear to be, and the friendship is tested as a result. Mia is the more confident and assertive of the two. She is highly devoted, driven, and combative in her pursuit to advance her career and safeguard her relationships.

7. The Card Counter (2021)

Paul Schrader helms The Card Counter, a drama film that follows Haddish as La Linda, a shadowy figure who provides gamblers with financial backing. Oscar Isaac stars as William Tell, a former military interrogator turned gambler troubled by demons from his past. After meeting William in a casino, La Linda becomes a vital figure since she is willing to stake him in several poker games nationwide.

Haddish’s portrayal of La Linda differs from many of her other characters. Compared to the vibrant comedy roles for which she is better known, this is a more subdued and serious performance. Her persona is savvy, and she knows what’s at risk in the gaming business. Their friendship gives depth to the picture since she provides William with emotional support and a sense of belonging.

6. The Kitchen (2019)

Directed by Andrea Berloff, The Kitchen is a crime drama adapted from the comic book miniseries by Ollie Masters and Ming Doyle. Tiffany Haddish is one of the three main characters in the film, along with Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss. The drama occurs in 1970s New York City in Hell’s Kitchen and focuses on the female protagonists trying to make their way in a male-dominated criminal underworld. Ruby O’Carroll, portrayed by Haddish, is the head of the Irish mob after her husband and his friends are imprisoned.

Ruby is strong, intelligent, and driven. She experiences discrimination based on race and gender because she is the only African American woman in a predominantly white Irish mob. Her character arc involves not only surviving but also prospering and advancing through the ranks despite these obstacles. The picture represents a break from Haddish’s most well-known comedy appearances, allowing her to take on a grittier, more tragic role.

5. Here Today (2021)

Here Today is a comedy-drama directed and co-written by Billy Crystal, who also stars in the film. Tiffany Haddish plays Emma Payge, a street singer who becomes an unexpected companion to Crystal’s character, Charlie Berns. The plot revolves around Charlie, a veteran comedy writer who is gradually losing his memory due to dementia. Charlie meets Emma after she wins a charity auction prize for lunch with him, despite her having no idea who he is.

Their meeting sparks an odd yet heartfelt friendship. Emma is a free-spirited, lively woman who is as spontaneous and unpredictable as she is down to earth. She develops a strong bond with Charlie and becomes an integral part of his life, offering him companionship and understanding while he faces health issues. Her outgoing personality contrasts with Charlie’s more reserved manner, and their bond rejuvenates his life.

4.Tuca & Bertie (2019 – 2022)

Lisa Hanawalt is the mind behind the animated TV show Tuca & Bertie. Tuca (Tiffany Haddish), a loud and cheerful toucan, and her closest friend Bertie (Ali Wong), a nervous and daydreaming songbird, are the show’s protagonists. The series explores their close friendship and the trials they must overcome together in their thirties.

Haddish’s character, Tuca, is loud, outgoing, and full of zest for life. She’s also somewhat reckless and impulsive, often engaging in comedic and absurd situations. Despite her larger-than-life personality, Tuca is also depicted with her share of vulnerabilities and insecurities, which Haddish handles with care and depth in her voice performance.

3. The Afterparty (2022 – present)

Tiffany Haddish is a joy to watch in The Afterparty on Apple TV+. The anthology show, which debuted in 2022, is a murder mystery comedy, and each episode focuses on a different character’s experience at an afterparty where a murder occurs following a high school reunion. In the first season, Haddish portrays Detective Danner, a police officer looking into Xavier’s murder.

Haddish brings a sense of determination and wit to the character, making her an essential part of the murder investigation. The ensemble cast benefits from her character’s enthusiasm and skill. Haddish’s chemistry with co-star Sam Richardson is palpable, making for an exciting on-screen dynamic.

2. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part (2019)

Continuing the adventures of everyone’s favorite plastic brick-building toys, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part is the 2019 animated sequel to the smash-hit 2014 film The Lego Movie. Haddish joins the cast as Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, the shape-shifting alien monarch of the Systar System. In the movie, the formerly bright and joyful Bricksburg has devolved into a post-apocalyptic wasteland, and its citizens live in constant terror of “Armamageddon,” a terrible event alleged to be produced by the Systar System.

When Batman, Lucy, and other friends get kidnapped and taken to the Systar System, it’s up to Emmet to rescue them. The film’s antagonist, Queen Watevra Wa’Nabi, is shown as manipulative and indoctrinating toward the kidnapped characters. However, as the plot develops, it becomes clear that her behavior is actually a last-ditch effort to prevent the apocalypse. The Queen is quirky, charismatic, and flamboyant, and she even delivers several catchy musical numbers.

1. Girls Trip (2017)

Tiffany Haddish plays Dina in Girls Trip, a role that helped catapult her into the mainstream. The plot of Girls Trip revolves around four best friends (the Flossy Posse) who get back together for a weekend trip to the annual Essence Music Festival in New Orleans after being apart for quite some time. This trip will allow them to relax, reflect on old times, and unleash their inner wild ones. If anyone in the group is fearless and willing to try new things, it’s Dina.

She provides most of the film’s comic relief by being outspoken, confident, and unabashedly herself. Her outrageous antics and bold one-liners steal the show and provide many of the movie’s funniest moments. Despite her wild ways, Dina is also exceptionally loyal and protective of her friends. Haddish’s performance received widespread acclaim for its high-energy comedic delivery and impeccable timing. Dina has now become one of her most recognizable roles, and the film was critically and commercially successful.