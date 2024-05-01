Emma Stone as Cruella in the 2021 'Cruella' live-action movie.
Is there a ‘Cruella 2’ release date?

Rafaela Coimbra
Published: May 1, 2024

In May 2021, we were blessed with what some would consider the best Disney live-action remake, Cruella. It was entertaining, it starred Emma Stone, and most importantly, it towed that fine line between playing on 101 Dalmatians nostalgia and creating something totally new.

Considering the audience’s love for the film, it came as no surprise when Disney announced it would be doing what it does best: milking the situation. Only a month after Cruella premiered, the entertainment company delivered the news that a sequel was in the works, to the delight of some fans and the concern of others. Naturally, we’re hesitant to believe that Cruella 2 (or the rumored threequel) can match the bar set by the first movie, but we’re willing to give it a shot.

Does Cruella 2 have a release date?

Emma Stone in Cruella
Image via Walt Disney Studios

At the time of writing, there is no release date for Cruella 2. As Emma Stone told Variety, the film is still a work in progress, meaning we likely won’t see the finished product soon. That said, sources like The Economic Times point to a high likelihood that the film will be released in theaters sometime in 2025. Of course, until there is an official announcement, all speculation should be taken with a grain of salt, but if shooting starts this year, a 2025 release seems like a very real possibility.

While they wait for the Cruella sequel, Disney fans can always give the other live-action remakes a try, if they haven’t already. Granted, not all the films will hit the spot, but some are entertaining, at the very least. In the meantime, let’s just hope that Cruella 2 doesn’t fall victim to the mistakes its predecessor avoided.

