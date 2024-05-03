Lucasfilm/Disney
Category:
Movies
Disney

‘Star Wars’: How Old Was Padmé In Episode 1?

When in doubt, throw on Weird Al's “The Saga Begins.”
Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
|
Published: May 3, 2024 11:23 am

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace might not be the pinnacle of storytelling, but the fandom has truly embraced it in the decades since the film’s release. Episode 1 kicked off the early years of the Skywalker saga, and laid the groundwork for the oh-so-important romance between Padmé Amidala and Anakin Skywalker.

Recommended Videos

At 9-years old, Anakin is just a little boy at the beginning of the series. Padmé, though the Queen of Naboo, is pretty much a child herself.

How old is Padmé?

How does democracy work in Star Wars?
Image via Lucasfilm/Disney

Though she wasn’t the youngest queen Naboo ever had, Padmé won her first election when she was just 14. The monarchy structure of Naboo likely wouldn’t fly anywhere on our planet, but its hard to deny Padmé’s effectiveness as a leader. The vibrant green world’s peculiar election cycle happens every two years, and both boys and girls can participate.

I say boys and girls because the people of Naboo have a peculiar belief that the innocence of youth is a form of wisdom – one that adults lack. Don’t mistake her adolescence for inexperience, Padmé Naberrie was singled out as one of the top candidates for the political sphere when she was very young.

Devoting her life to civic duty by the time she was just eight years old, Padmé had already served as supervisor of Theed, the capital city of Naboo, when she was 12. Two years later, she campaigned to be queen and changed her last name to “Amidala” in a bid to protect her family’s identities.

As Amidala, Padmé adopted a stoic personality. Her campaign was centered on ending the isolationism her planet had relied on for decades. Her calm demeanor and eloquent speeches cinched her win. She was the youngest queen that Naboo had elected in years, and her reign was more than tumultuous. Though the people always believed she was a wonderful Queen, Padmé doubted whether she had been ready for the role when she was awarded it.

When you see her exploits on paper, it begs the question of what exactly Padmé saw in the petulant young Skywalker. By the time the pair saw each other again 10 years later, Amidala had served another two-year stint as queen, and worked as a senator for Eight. Sometimes girls just want a bad boy, but I’m with Duchess Satin on this one – I’d take Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi every time.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is there a ‘Cruella 2’ release date?
Emma Stone as Cruella in the 2021 'Cruella' live-action movie.
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
Is there a ‘Cruella 2’ release date?
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra May 1, 2024
Read Article Why are Disney fans already accusing ‘Mufasa’ of ruining ‘The Lion King?’
Young Mufasa screams in Mufasa: The Lion King
Category: Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
Why are Disney fans already accusing ‘Mufasa’ of ruining ‘The Lion King?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 29, 2024
Read Article How many Disney movies has Lin-Manuel Miranda now written music for?
Lin-Manuel Miranda attends Disney Studios' premiere of "Encanto" at El Capitan Theatre on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Disney
Disney
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Music
Music
How many Disney movies has Lin-Manuel Miranda now written music for?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Someone should do a documentary on this’: Disney World employee comes clean on how it ‘ruined’ her mental health and well-being
Side by side images of Kassie watching fireworks at Disneyworld, crying in a car, and posing for a photo.
Category: News
News
Disney
Disney
Social Media
Social Media
‘Someone should do a documentary on this’: Disney World employee comes clean on how it ‘ruined’ her mental health and well-being
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Which Disney character am I based on my Zodiac sign?
Aladdin/Elsa/Tiana
Category: Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
Which Disney character am I based on my Zodiac sign?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is there a ‘Cruella 2’ release date?
Emma Stone as Cruella in the 2021 'Cruella' live-action movie.
Category: Movies
Movies
Disney
Disney
Is there a ‘Cruella 2’ release date?
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra May 1, 2024
Read Article Why are Disney fans already accusing ‘Mufasa’ of ruining ‘The Lion King?’
Young Mufasa screams in Mufasa: The Lion King
Category: Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
Why are Disney fans already accusing ‘Mufasa’ of ruining ‘The Lion King?’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 29, 2024
Read Article How many Disney movies has Lin-Manuel Miranda now written music for?
Lin-Manuel Miranda attends Disney Studios' premiere of "Encanto" at El Capitan Theatre on November 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Category: Disney
Disney
Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
Music
Music
How many Disney movies has Lin-Manuel Miranda now written music for?
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco Apr 29, 2024
Read Article ‘Someone should do a documentary on this’: Disney World employee comes clean on how it ‘ruined’ her mental health and well-being
Side by side images of Kassie watching fireworks at Disneyworld, crying in a car, and posing for a photo.
Category: News
News
Disney
Disney
Social Media
Social Media
‘Someone should do a documentary on this’: Disney World employee comes clean on how it ‘ruined’ her mental health and well-being
Rafaela Coimbra Rafaela Coimbra Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Which Disney character am I based on my Zodiac sign?
Aladdin/Elsa/Tiana
Category: Disney
Disney
Movies
Movies
Which Disney character am I based on my Zodiac sign?
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 25, 2024
Author
Ash Martinez
Ash has been obsessed with Star Wars and video games since she was old enough to hold a lightsaber. It’s with great delight that she now utilizes this deep lore professionally as a Freelance Writer for We Got This Covered. Leaning on her Game Design degree from Bradley University, she brings a technical edge to her articles on the latest video games. When not writing, she can be found aggressively populating virtual worlds with trees.