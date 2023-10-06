Anakin Skywalker vs. Darth Vader: Who Would Win?

Star Wars fans love debating hypothetical fights between Jedi and Sith. Who would win in a duel, Ahsoka or Anakin Skywalker? How would Dave Filoni’s favorite Jedi, Plo Koon, fare against Mace Windu? Could Luke Skywalker have taken down a Sith Revan?

Every fan comes out in droves when debating these types of what-if duels. However, one fun match-up goes somewhat under the radar: Anakin Skywalker vs. Darth Vader. Obviously, the two are the same character, but are also completely different characters and radically different fighters.

Anakin Skywalker was a hero of the Grand Republic, a renowned general, and one of the greatest duelists in the Jedi Order, probably only behind Mace Windu, Yoda, and Obi-Wan Kenobi — though the argument can be made that Anakin was still the superior fighter than his master, albeit much less patient. So, how would this young Jedi champion fare against his older, more evil self? Let’s get into it.

Anakin Skywalker vs. Darth Vader: Is this a case of youth vs. experience?

Screenshot via Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

The most notable edge Anakin Skywalker has in a fight with Darth Vader is speed and agility. However, this advantage might be less pronounced now.

When fans are introduced to Darth Vader in 1977, it’s apparent that the evil and tyrannical ruler isn’t the fastest or most agile fighter. The in-universe explanation is, of course, because of what happened on Mustafar. (In reality, it was 1977; come on, George Lucas could only do so much.)

As the Star Wars canon has progressed since the franchise’s birth, Vader has been shown to be much more agile and less hindered by his mechanical body. In Rebels, the character can easily keep up with Ahsoka’s speedier style. In Rogue One, he twirls his crimson saber fluidly and with the utmost finesse as he slaughters a hallway filled with rebel scum. So, while a young Anakin would certainly be faster than his older and more robotic self, it’s not an advantage that would automatically win him the fight.

One advantage Vader has over his younger self is patience. Ignoring the production limitations of the time, it can be argued that Vader fought a much more patient bout against his old master in New Hope. After all, he had already lost two fights to Obi-Wan before they met on the Death Star. By this point, Vader no longer shows a reckless and offensive mindset. Should this version of Vader go up against someone like Anakin, who is always thinking attack, attack, attack, then the former’s patience might pay off against his wilder and younger self.

However, another point to consider is just how much more battle-ready Anakin Skywalker is compared to Darth Vader. After the fall of the Republic and the end of the Clone Wars, there weren’t too many foes that Vader could genuinely test his mettle against. While Vader was a terrifying force, he wasn’t actually called upon unless absolutely necessary. And even then, rarely would he be encountering any more Jedi; those days were long gone. On the other hand, Anakin Skywalker is a young man polishing his skills every day during the Clone Wars. He frequently clashes with opponents like Asajj Ventress and Count Dooku and spends time sparring with Obi-Wan Kenobi. Yes, Vader is the more experienced duelist, but Anakin is a hundred times more active.

Anakin Skywalker vs. Darth Vader: Anakin wins … most of the time

Screengrab via Lucasfilm

Simply put, there aren’t many opponents who can stand up to a prime Anakin Skywalker. Obi-Wan Kenobi is an outlier in this regard. There aren’t too many other duelists who can take on Anakin at his peak.

Anakin was the greatest Jedi of his time. One of the main reasons his fall was so tragic was that he was the Order’s most revered champion. Even decades after his death, Baylan Skoll still remembers how praised Anakin was. This version of the character is close to unbeatable, even for someone like Darth Vader.

Anakin Skywalker would likely emerge victorious in some World-Between-Worlds scenario where the two characters meet up and clash. However, it can’t be understated that Vader is a crafty bastard and could use his younger self’s ego against him. In short, this is Anakin’s fight to lose. If he allows his frustration to fester and cloud his mind, then Vader takes it. However, if he approaches the duel with Obi-Wan’s teachings at heart — which is a tall order, to be fair — then Anakin takes this fight 100%.