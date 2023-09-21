How old is Sabine in each of her ‘Star Wars’ appearances?

Mandalorians are taking over the Star Wars universe.

The franchise, which used to focus solely around Jedi, is gradually expanding its scope to include the likes of Sabine Wren, a former Rebel fighter, Mandalorian, Force user in training. She doesn’t have much in common with the Jedi trainees that came before her, but Sabine brings something unique and new to the table. Much like Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, she leans on a different kind of combat (and a different approach to tactics) than many who came before. Her role is likely set to expand in future releases, as Dave Filoni’s new era of Star Wars truly digs its teeth in, and characters like Ezra, Ahsoka, Sabine, and Grogu step in as the next step in the franchise.

Its also entirely possible, of course, that Filoni’s current trajectory will be seen as a misfire among fans, and Star Wars will instead pivot in an entirely different direction. The way things look now, however, it seems Ahsoka — along with Clone Wars and Rebels before it — is laying the groundwork for the future of Star Wars. As such, its worth learning a bit more about Ahsoka’s gun-slinging trainee.

Sabine’s age in Rebels

Star Wars fans were first introduced to Sabine Wren in Star Wars Rebels, an animated series that debuted back in 2014. The youthful show ran for four seasons, concluded in 2018, and established many of the characters that we’re now seeing make the transition to live-action in Ahsoka.

When she first enters the Star Wars story, Sabine is an art-loving weapons expert with no lightsaber training under her belt. She’s plenty good with guns, however — whether it be their use, maintenance, or upgrades — and is presented as one of the youngest members of the Ghost crew. At the beginning of the story, when the crew first stumbles across Ezra, Sabine is around 16 years old. Over the course of the series, she continues to age, leaving her around 20 when the show concludes.

Sabine’s age in Ahsoka

There’s a solid gap between the conclusion of Rebels and start of Ahsoka. Rebels polishes its story off just ahead of the famous Battle of Yavin, and Ahsoka takes place around nine years after the iconic fight. That leaves Sabine at around 29 to 30 years old in Ahsoka, and a bit wiser for those extra years. She’s still brash and perhaps excessively singleminded, but those traits — along with her enduring loyalty — are part of what makes Sabine, Sabine.

If I’m right, and Sabine, Ahsoka, and Ezra really do represent the future of the Star Wars universe, we’re likely to see Sabine grow far more over the coming years. We’ve already seen her go from teenage Rebel to grown warrior, and I, for one, can’t wait to see where the franchise takes her next.