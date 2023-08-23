Who plays Sabine Wren in ‘Ahsoka’?

Ahsoka has finally premiered on Disney Plus, kicking off the long-awaited live-action sequel to Star Wars Rebels that fans have been waiting for since Rosario Dawson first debuted as Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian season two. Although it can still be enjoyed by those not familiar with the beloved animated series, the six-part show is best appreciated if you’re a die-hard Rebels rouser who squees with glee upon seeing all the Rebels gang return in live-action across the episodes.

Case in point, Sabine Wren finally makes the jump from animation in Ahsoka, with the series taking the Mandalorian warrior into some exciting new places. First of all, as the promos have made abundantly clear, the show reveals that Sabine trained in the ways of the Jedi under Ahsoka after the events of Rebels, although the pair are estranged when we pick up their story here. Nevertheless, the old friends are reunited as the quest for their missing pal, Ezra Bridger, finally heats up again.

Rebels viewers will know that Tiya Sircar played Sabine in animation, but who brings the role to life in Ahsoka and where have you seen her before?

Who is Natasha Liu Bordizzo and where else have you seen her?

Yes, Natasha Liu Bordizzo inhabits the part of Sabine Wren in Ahsoka. The 28-year-old Australian actress, who has a Chinese/Italian heritage, blasted onto the acting scene in a big way back in 2016. She landed the lead role in Netflix’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny, the sequel to the iconic 2000 Ang Lee Wuxia film, in which she appeared opposite original star Michelle Yeoh.

Bordizzo has followed that up with numerous other notable projects, including a part in Hugh Jackman musical The Greatest Showman (2017) and 2019 action comedy Guns Akimbo with Daniel Radcliffe. You may also have caught her in 2021’s erotic thriller The Voyeur, along with Euphoria‘s Sydney Sweeney, or else in her return to Netflix in Jamie Foxx horror comedy Day Shift in 2022.

Over on the small screen, Bordizzo had a regular role in teen mystery series The Society (2019), one of the many cult favorite shows that Netflix canceled after just one season. She also appeared in Quibi’s Most Dangerous Game TV adaptation. Bordizzo has already enjoyed a prolific and eclectic career across just a few short years in the business, then, but it’s fair to say that Sabine might just be her most recognizable character to date. With any luck, the actress could remain in the Star Wars universe for a long time to come.