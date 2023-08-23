Is Sabine Wren Force-sensitive in ‘Ahsoka’?

Now that the first two episodes of Ahsoka have dropped some may wonder if the series’ co-protagonist, Natasha Liu Bordizzo‘s Sabine Wren, is Force-sensitive. The question makes total sense when you consider Rosario Dawson’s titular Togruta is a former Jedi and serves as a mentor for Sabine.

The series centers on Ahsoka and Sabine teaming up to find their lost friend, Eman Esfandi’s Ezra Bridger. Meanwhile, they must also investigate and join a resistance effort against a looming new threat to the galaxy in the years following the events of Return of the Jedi and the fall of the Galactic Empire.

One thing that may help to answer our question about whether Sabine is Force-sensitive is to consider some of the lore that has already been established in the previous animated Star Wars show where she debuted, Rebels. However, the answer is a bit of a mixed bag.

Is Sabine Force-sensitive?

Image via Lucasfilm Ltd.

In Rebels, Sabine trains with the special lightsaber known as a Darksaber. Even though this training used the Jedi’s special weapon, Jedi Knight Kanan Jarrus implied in his response to the character Hera Syndulla’s questioning that Sabine had to start off her regimen slowly using wooden sticks because she is not Force-sensitive, as Nerdist explained.

With that said, there is some ambiguity here thanks to the larger mythos of Star Wars. As was established in The Phantom Menace, the conduits of the Force can be found in the microscopic organisms known as midi-chlorians, which can be found in all life in the universe. Since all creatures have some level of midi-chlorians, it can be argued every living thing has at least a low level of Force sensitivity that they simply don’t know how to utilize. The same could be said of Sabine.

The fact that the Ahsoka series has revealed that the titular character has been training Sabine in the Jedi ways further raises the question about whether the latter will end up being Force-sensitive after all. However, the series has already established Sabine relies more heavily on her lightsaber skills than any use of the Force in battle. This is seemingly confirmed by David Tenant’s droid Professor Huyang’s assessment where he remarks that Sabine’s Force-sensitivity “would fall short” compared to your average Jedi.

New episodes of Ahsoka stream on Disney Plus every Tuesday at 6pm PT / 9pm ET.