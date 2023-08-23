What movies and TV shows has ‘Ahsoka’ star Natasha Liu Bordizzo been in?

Ahsoka is the latest show in the Star Wars franchise to drop on Disney Plus, and it’s already a hit with audiences. While Rosario Dawson is gathering most of the attention for her portrayal of the titular character, fellow cast members are also getting their well-deserved chance to shine. Natasha Liu Bordizzo is one of them.

The actress plays Sabine Wren in the miniseries, Ahsoka’s former apprentice, a role that marks Bordizzo’s very first appearance in the Star Wars universe. Naturally, this means many fans of the franchise aren’t familiar with her work, with Ahsoka being their introduction to the actress. And what happens when you see an artist do a good job in a piece of media that you enjoy? You get curious and start wondering what other projects they have been on. Who knows, maybe some will make it onto your watch list.

What shows and movies has Natasha Liu Bordizzo been in?

Despite the fact that many are only getting to know Bordizzo now, the actress has been on the screen since 2016, with her first credited role being for the portrayal of Snow Vase in the American-Chinese movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny. Since then, the actress has appeared in seven other feature-length projects, namely, The Greatest Showman, Detective Chinatown 2, Hotel Mumbai, Guns Akimbo, The Naked Wanderer, The Voyeurs, and Day Shift. She has also lent her talents to short films like On That Night… While We Dream in 2017 and Armour in 2018.

If you think Bordizzo is only an actress, though, you should think again. Being on screen seems to be her biggest passion, that’s for sure, but over the years, Bordizzo has tried her hand at voice acting. So far, she has been involved in two animated projects — Wish Dragon, as the voice of Li Na, and Heroes of the Golden Masks, as Li.

As for TV appearances, there isn’t much to say, unfortunately, as Ahsoka is only the third show that Bordizzo has been a part of. However, some may recognize the actress from Netflix’s 2019 teen drama The Society, where Bordizzo played Helena, one of the main characters. The series received favorable reviews from critics and became dear to many viewers, but was axed after only one season. Sadly, Netflix subscribers are way too used to dealing with that, though.

If The Society doesn’t really match your vibe and you’d like to give another Bordizzo show a shot, try the action thriller Most Dangerous Game, in which the actress appears in the role of the hunter Kennedy. There’s quite a fair share of options, so there’s no doubt that something will spark your interest.