For those keeping count, Netflix has now canceled 26 fantasy shows in the last 3 years

To the dismay of many but surprise of none, Netflix‘s Lockwood & Co. became the latest fan favorite fantasy series to be tossed onto the streaming service’s trash pile, despite faring admirably in terms of viewership, and even better when it came to critical and audience reception.

The sad thing is that subscribers are fully expecting any outlandish original to survive for its initial run of episodes and little else, which is an entirely fair assumption to make when Joe Cornish’s supernatural detective caper marks the 26th such series to have been cancelled since the beginning of 2020 alone.

Image via Netflix

While there wasn’t much grief at the demise of October Faction, V Wars, and Messiah, things started to get heated when the likes of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Altered Carbon, and The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance followed suit.

From there, it was time to say goodbye to Away, The Order, The Irregulars, Jupiter’s Legacy, Cursed, Cowboy Bebop, Another Life, Archive 81, Raising Dion, First Kill, Resident Evil, Fate: The Winx Saga, The Imperfects, The Midnight Club, and The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, before things really kicked off when Warrior Nun and 1899 went away.

Lockwood & Co. might be the first Netflix fantasy to be axed in almost four months – which has got to be some kind of a record – but it’s done nothing to dampen the sentiment that there’s no point getting invested when it almost always means nothing in the long run. Shadow & Bone? More like Shadow & Gone if history is any indication.