Netflix’s new fantasy series becomes an instant obsession, just don’t get too attached when the axe looms overhead

Netflix has once again entered the fray with a big budget fantasy series boasting impressive visual effects, explosive action sequences, and a fascinating high concept, which by default has seen subscribers become obsessed already. However, history has shown that you’re much better off not getting too attached to Black Knight.

The post-apocalyptic adventure only debuted today, but strong reviews from critics were immediately echoed by at-home audiences who couldn’t wait to devour the easily-digestible six-episode run in its entirety. It’s becoming harder and harder to get invested in the platform’s fantastical exclusives, though, given that an alarming number of them end up getting canned in short order.

Nonetheless, people have put on their bravest faces and taken a trip through the desert wasteland of futuristic Korea, and they’re mighty happy with what they’ve been seeing.

whoahhh..now i'm at episode 4th..this is definitely worth it to watch, Black Knight on Netflix

Guns blazing, car crashing, bomb exploding, and people fighting a solid recipe for a damn good timepic.twitter.com/BsahVmaqFA — 🧀🐰🔥🗝🌹🐙🍉 n.o w (@ojkmtbb) May 12, 2023

As tends to be the case with almost every single project that occupies the same genre territory, Black Knight is destined to make a splash on the most-watched rankings, cultivate itself a dedicated fandom in no time at all, and then leave them waiting on tenterhooks to discover whether or not it gets the chance to live and fight another day, or become the latest of Netflix’s many one-season wonders.

There’s no way of telling how the higher-ups reach these decisions, but the fact it only takes around four and a half hours to get through the entirety of Black Knight could hypothetically soften the blow when that’s merely a drop in the ocean compared to other titles fans have invested years of their lives into, only to have the dream snatched away.