History repeats itself yet again as Netflix cancels another massively popular fantasy series after a single season

In a development nobody wanted to hear but everyone was fully expecting, Netflix has continued its apparent hatred for extending fantasy shows beyond a solitary run of episodes by announcing that Joe Cornish’s Lockwood & Co. has been cancelled.

Even though the literary adaptation proved massively popular like almost all of its spiritual bedfellows after emerging as one of the streaming service’s most-watched exclusive offerings, the powers-that-be have decided that the supernatural detective story belongs on the scrapheap alongside dozens upon dozens of other favorites.

Netflix

It was only recently that creator and showrunner Cornish was outlining his desires for a three-season arc, and even then it seemed like wishful thinking given Netflix’s penchant for ruthlessly wielding the axe for anything effects-heavy and action-packed that takes place in a world unlike our own.

Based on recent history, we can expect a campaign to emerge imminently, but with Warrior Nun still floating in purgatory almost six months on from being cast aside into the ether, the chances aren’t looking good from the outside. Just because it hasn’t come as a shock doesn’t mean it isn’t irritating, though, especially when you have to wonder who keeps giving the green light to all these fantasy projects when there are only a minute number to survive past the first season.

With Black Knight having premiered yesterday and already generating skepticism that it’ll live to fight another day, the company’s reputation for disavowing such a consistently popular genre only grows stronger by the day, with Lockwood & Co. merely the latest to bid its farewell to the airwaves.