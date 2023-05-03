Netflix users launch an ambitious guerrilla campaign to ensure a fantasy favorite survives the cancellation spree

It’s becoming a running joke at this point that every single Netflix fantasy series without fail is always staring cancellation in the face, even if subscribers don’t tend to find it very funny. The radio silence regarding a potential third season of Shadow and Bone is the latest cause for concern, causing the fandom to take matters into their own hands.

While the literary adaptation has seen both of its runs so far score hefty viewership figures and spend a lot of time hovering around the highest reaches of the most-watched list, it’s been almost two months since the sophomore season dropped and there hasn’t been so much of a peep out of Netflix as to whether or not another renewal is on the cards.

Photo by David Appleby/Netflix

That might not sound so bad in and of itself, but The Night Agent and The Diplomat were both ordered for additional adventures within the space of weeks, leaving the GrishaVerse supporters to mount an ingenious guerrilla campaign. As revealed to Rolling Stone, Shadow and Bone stans have been playing the show on repeat regardless of whether they’re even in the room or not and binge-watching season 2 over and over again, in a concerted attempt to artificially drive up the viewing figures and leave the higher-ups with no other choice.

It’s certainly sneaky, but it just goes to show how desperate folks are to save their fantastical favorites from joining an increasing number of expensive and effects-heavy offerings on the scrapheap. The only remaining question, which is admittedly a major one, is if Netflix is going to fall hook, line, and sinker for the scheme and ultimately confirm a third season of Shadow and Bone.