Who is Nicola Coughlan’s boyfriend?

Press for the upcoming season of Bridgerton on Netflix is in full swing, so naturally, romance rumors are swirling for the leads of this season’s storyline. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton are stepping out with gorgeous press looks and palpable chemistry, leaving a lot of fans analyzing their every move, convinced something is going on behind the scenes.

Nicola Coughlan has been private about her dating life in the past, and her social media feed seems to mostly consist of content from work, not divulging much about her personal life. According to Elite Daily, she has been linked to Welsh actor Laurie Kyanston and he even appeared on an episode of her sitcom Derry Girls. There’s very little information about the timeline of their relationship but it’s speculated that they began dating in the fall of 2019, later splitting to focus on their respective careers.

The last time she shared any insight into her dating life was an interview with Marie Claire in late 2023 where she shared that she’d rather have a modern romance than a period romance. Although she noted that even though she has more choices now, the choices themselves aren’t always all they’re cracked up to be.

As far as what she’s looking for in a partner, her red flags include guys who do impressions of the Joker and people who use the wrong form of “your” or “you’re.” So it seems Nicola is still figuring out what she wants.

But a fan can dream, after all the Bridgerton press team has mastered the art of creating undeniable chemistry on a press tour. They did have us all convinced that Phoebe Dynevor and Regé Jean-Page had something going on off-screen as well.

Luke Newton and Nicola Coughlan are teasing fans with a potential romance just as much. Getting cozy during interviews, holding hands across red carpets, and Nicola even told audiences that the best way they found to build chemistry was to “stop repressing it.”

Needless to say, they are feeding the rumor and fans are eating it right up. Many can’t be convinced that there isn’t a little something going on between them.

Sure, chances are that it’s all for the press tour, but with a show about a family with eight children and eight potential love interests, it’s sure to happen eventually, right? Why not now?

