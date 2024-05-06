Dating rumors have swirled around Kim Kardashian for about as long as the circumference of her derrière. While the reality star has gone public with some of these romances in the past, including former husband Kanye West and brief fling with Pete Davidson, her other suitors have often been shrouded in mystery.

Recommended Videos

At one point, she was rumored to be dating Colombian rapper and singer-songwriter Maluma, while more recently she’s been romantically linked to footballer Odell Beckham Jr. Perhaps the most persistent name appearing in Kardashian’s rumored dating history is former NFL quarterback, Tom Brady.

The speculated romance resurfaced just this week, when Kardashian attended Tom Brady’s Netflix roast special and gave a toast at the event. The businesswoman made multiple references to their supposed headline-grabbing romance, but is there any truth to the speculation?

Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady?

Image via Netflix

By all accounts, Kim Kardashian is not currently dating Tom Brady, though the rumors are based on past headlines. In 2023, reports emerged that Kardashian was shopping for a home nearby Brady’s in the Bahamas (you know, rich people stuff), feuling speculation that the pair might’ve been entangled.

Sources told Entertainment Tonight that Kardashian had been in contact with the athlete for advice around Bahamian real estate. Kardashian later toured the area of her prospective new home, but Brady was not in attendance. It’s thought that the pair are linked through Jens Grede, a mutual friend who has worked with both Brady and Kardashian on their clothing lines, SKIMS and Brady.

Tom Brady absolutely bodied Kim Kardashian tonight pic.twitter.com/EUFnKLJ1az — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) May 6, 2024

While it might be titillating to envision this new power couple, representatives for both Kardashian and Brady quickly denied the rumors, telling people that while they “have friends and business partners in common,” they are not romantically involved. Instead, Kardashian was said at the time to be focussing on her children, and preparing for her role in American Horror Story.

It’s worth noting that Brady has not publicly dated anyone since his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen in October, 2022. While he was briefly linked to actress Reese Witherspoon, these rumors were quickly debunked. Kardashian herself made light of the rumors at Brady’s Netflix comedy roast, saying that everyone would already know of their romance because she would’ve “released a tape.”

Kim Kardashian is about to make Tom Brady cry, this is hilarious 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/gSLN4sPpyx — SM 🫡 (@SMHighlights1) May 6, 2024

Kardashian went on to joke that she couldn’t date Brady because he looks too similar to her step-father, Caitlyn Jenner, and would be worried he’d pester her for her clothes. At the time of writing, Kardashian’s rumored relationship with Odell Beckham Jr. seems to be the closest to the truth, since the pair have been snapped together on multiple occasions.

However, like her step-sister Kylie Jenner and her buzzy fling with Timothée Chalamet, Kardashian has remained tight-lipped about divulging any romantic details.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more