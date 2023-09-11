Colombian musician Maluma has been making headlines ever since the release of his debut album Magia in 2012. In the time between, the rapper and singer has collaborated with the likes of Madonna and Shakira, been romantically linked to Kim Kardashian, and starred in a handful of films including Encanto and Marry Me.

With such a diverse list of credits, attention has turned to Maluma’s net worth. Whether derived from his massive run of stadium tours, millions-strong record sales, or personal collection of luxury cars, Maluma’s net worth is eye-watering to say the least. So, what is Maluma’s current net worth in 2023?

What is Maluma’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Maluma currently boasts a net worth of $22 million, with a reported annual salary of over $14 million. Maluma’s work in the music industry is responsible for much of that haul. Cosmopolitan reports that Maluma’s income stream consists largely of streaming revenue and YouTube views, given that his discography includes multiple Billboard chart-toppers.

Elsewhere in the music world, a large chunk of Maluma’s net worth comes from touring. In 2019, Forbes reported that the singer grossed an average of $600,000 per show, and while some of that would go to record labels and venues, we can assume Maluma still walks away with a sizable amount of that pie.

What else contributes to Maluma’s net worth?

While much of Maluma’s net worth boils down to his music endeavours, the singer has a diverse portfolio and expansive brand that likewise stretches his purse strings. Maluma launched his own production company in 2022, and has been involved in a slew of lucrative collaborations and sponsorships with brands like Balmain, Hennessey and Versace.

On top of this, Maluma owns and operates his own fragrance company and clothing line, both called Royalty By Maluma, with items from each line carried at Macy’s. Elsewhere, Maluma has formed the cast of starry films and blockbusters like Marry Me and Encanto, the latter of which grossed $256.5 million at the global box office.

Maluma has a host of luxury items to his name, including a palatial mansion in Colombia and a four-strong collection of luxury cars including a Ferrari, Porsche and Mercedes. He also owns a stable full of horses.