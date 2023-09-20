Whether you love her or you hate her, Kim Kardashian‘s continued relevance and impact is undeniable. From what she’s wearing to who she’s dating, people are enthralled by the life of Kim Kardashian and her family.

After her marriage with Kanye West ended in November of 2022, the former celebrity couple was seen attending their children’s events, proving that they were able to co-parent while being separated. Around the same time, she also ended her nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson.

Since then, there has been speculation about who she is dating, as she has remained somewhat silent about her latest romances. Kardashian hinted at her latest love interest when she claimed she had a crush on “Fred.”

Who is this mystery person? Is it the popular YouTuber (probably not, but I mean, she does go for the funny guy) or is “Fred” a code name for someone else?

Who is Kim Kardashian dating now?

During the promo for Hulu’s The Kardashians, the reality TV star revealed that she had been private lately when it came to dating and that “Fred” was just a codename for a guy she was interested in. According to Kardashian, “Fred” met all her standards.

While Kim didn’t reveal the identity of her latest fling to protect their privacy, numerous names were thrown out as people attempted to guess who this mystery person was.

Recently, there were rumors that she was dating NFL player Tom Brady. The Independent reported that the two were spotted together and that they were “super flirty with each other.”

As of writing, neither celebrity has acknowledged the rumors, and it has been reported that no photos of the duo were captured. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that both Kardashian and Brady were “just friends.”

There has also been speculation that the “mystery man” could be Odell Beckham Jr, a star football player for the Baltimore Ravens. While some are convinced there’s nothing going on between the two, Mirror Celeb reported that they are dating (despite him previously being linked to her sister, Khloe).

Kim Kardashian is "dating" NFL star Odell Beckham Jr after he was previously linked to her sister Khloe Kardashian, according to reports #KimKardashian #OdellBeckhamJrhttps://t.co/wNuMnZUl5h pic.twitter.com/H97j1g5mhL — Mirror Celeb (@MirrorCeleb) September 8, 2023

Speaking of Khloe, there is one more potential suspect in this mystery of “Fred”. That is the infamous Canadian-American basketball player, Tristan Thompson, who has been known to cheat on the mother of his children, Khloe Kardashian, multiple times.

While many fans believe Tristan is actually Fred, Kim’s attitude towards Tristan and her loyalty to her sister says otherwise.

At the moment, the identity of “Fred” remains unknown. Perhaps for the best, though, as Kim deserves her privacy as she navigates her romantic relationships just as much as the next person. But, who knows? We might end up finding out in the next season of The Kardashians.