Kanye West breaks his Instagram hiatus to react extremely on brand to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison splitting up

Blame the age difference or maybe his contract was just up, but for better or worse, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson revealed that they had decided to end their nine-month relationship on Friday evening — because even the timing of the breakup announcement was strategically planned out. And shockingly, no one is more thrilled to see the pair split than Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.

The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, awakened from his apparent Instagram slumber to gloat about the breakup, pretty much about how you would expect.

On Monday morning, West posted a Photoshopped front page of the New York Times to his account, proclaiming: “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT 28.” To add insult to injury, he added a fine print underneath, reading: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

Skete, of course, refers to the colorful, if not particularly creative, nickname in which Ye referred to his rival during the first several weeks after the pair went public with their relationship. In addition to the nickname, West coordinated a campaign of harassment towards Davidson on both social media and in his music — sometimes concurrently.

The most disturbing of the incidents occurred in early March when West released the music video for his track “Easy” which featured a claymation West burying Davidson alive and carrying around the comedian’s decapitated head. As a result of the harassment, West was temporarily banned from Instagram and uninvited from attending or performing at the 2022 Grammys.

At any rate, congrats to Ye, we guess, and hope he got it out of his system.