Kanye West wins two Grammys despite being banned from performing

Kanye West, also officially known as Ye, won two Grammy awards despite being banned from performing at the event.

West won Best Rap Song for his track ‘Jail’ featuring Jay-Z, as well as the Best Melodic Rap Performance for ‘Hurricane’ featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby. But despite this achievement, the rapper is banned from performing at the event because of his behavior on social media.

Before the Grammys, Instagram has suspended West’s Instagram account for 24 hours due to his constant harassment of comedian Pete Davison. West has also released a music video that featured Davidson’s burial. In a previous report by Variety, a spokesperson from West’s team said that the rapper was removed from the Grammys performers lineup and that his team ‘wasn’t surprised by the decision’. Last month, talk show host Trevor Noah was West’s next target and released a 10-minute monologue. Noah later gave a heartfelt response after the rapper’s attack, saying that West shouldn’t be canceled.

The Grammy Awards is live at the time of writing, with West nominated for 5 Grammy awards. West is competing against artists including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Justin Bieber for Best Album of the Year.