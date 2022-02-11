Kayne West is still continuing to antagonize his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, by going after her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. On Friday, rapper Fivio Foreign dropped a new single, “City of Gods,” featuring Alicia Keys and Ye, who rapped about “pulling up to Saturday Night Live with a hundred goons.” Suffice to say, the lyrics are hardly ambiguous.

“This afternoon / A hundred goons pullin’ up to SNL / When I pull up / It’s dead on arrival,” raps the 44-year-old. But ever the perfectionist, he also threw in some bars directed at Kardashian, for good measure: “And if I let ’em have my wife / n—-s should thank me / With this Balenciaga and Balenci’ boots and a new blue Yankee.”

This is the second time in a month that Ye has threatened Davidson with physical violence through his music. In a collaboration with The Game called “My Life Was Never Eazy,” West previously rapped: “God saved me from that crash / just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass, referring to a 2002 car accident that was nearly fatal.

Ye likewise has taken public shots at his ex by stating that Kardashian had allowed their daughter North on TikTok against his will — a claim that the 41-year-old Skims founder quickly and vehemently responded to.

But overall, if Ye’s theatrics are intended to rile up the relatively new couple, he seems to be missing the mark. According to TMZ, Davidson is apparently unbothered by the latest track. “Pete is focusing on his relationship with Kim and making sure she feels supported, the rest is just noise,” stated a source close to the comedian.