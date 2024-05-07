The Ohio State Graduation Death, Explained

A day of celebration was marred by tragedy at Ohio State University when 53-year-old Larissa Brady fell from the stands at the school’s 2024 graduation ceremony, The Washington Post reported. The tragic incident happened on Sunday, May 5 around the same time commencement began.

The OSU graduation ceremony happened in the school’s football stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Brady was pronounced dead at the scene, and later identified through her fingerprints. The initial coroner’s report did not specify whether Brady’s death was accidental or intentional, according to The Columbus-Dispatch.

In a statement, OSU spokesman Ben Johnson said the following,

An individual fell from the stands. They are deceased. We have no additional details to share at this time. Police and emergency responders are on scene. For anyone affected by today’s incident, we will make counseling and other support resources available.” via The Columbus-Dispatch

No foul play was suspected

Days after Larissa Brady died, Ohio State University officials released a statement that said Brady was a family member of an Ohio State graduate, and no foul play was suspected. Brady’s death was also not believed to have been accidental, the school said. “Our hearts go out to her family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time,” the school officials stated.

Despite the tragic development, Ohio State University’s graduation ceremony proceeded as planned, as around 13,000 students received their diplomas before exiting the stadium near where Larissa Brady’s body was found. Brady’s death was not mentioned during the ceremony. The school also didn’t say what happened on social media days after the event, drawing sharp criticism from some Ohio State students.

OSU graduate Anthony Mullen told News 5 Cleveland that the news ” … sent shock waves throughout the entire section of the graduates. That is such a tough thing to feel and also to feel like that is not being addressed — just kind of ignoring it — it just happened, Mullen added. His heart went out to Brady’s family, he said.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org. A list of international crisis resources can be found here.

