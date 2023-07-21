The first look at Kim Kardashian in ‘American Horror Story’ is here

Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story is gearing up for its exciting and unnerving 12th season, and a newly released teaser highlights two new characters portrayed by two well-known names in the pop culture realm.

Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, and Cara Delevingne are three high-caliber names tied to AHS: Delicate, and as dedicated fans know, Murphy aims to get under your skin with each new episode of every new season. With the rock-a-bye teaser serving eerie vibes, there are no signs anywhere that he intends to tame things more with the upcoming season.

Roberts, Delevingne, and Kardashian all sport similar looks in the trailer: white hair, dark roots, and cherry red lips, and we have a feeling you’ve just seen a peek of what several Halloween costumes will be modeled after this year.

AHS is taking a new path with its upcoming season, as Delicate is based upon Danielle Valentine’s Delicate Condition. A synopsis for the book reads as follows, and we’ll give you a warning for discussions of miscarriage:

“Anna Alcott is desperate to have a family. But as she tries to balance her increasingly public life as an indie actress with a grueling IVF journey, she starts to suspect that someone is going to great lengths to make sure that never happens. Crucial medicines are lost. Appointments get swapped without her knowledge. Cryptic warnings have her jumping at shadows. And despite everything she’s gone through to make this pregnancy a reality, not even her husband is willing to believe that someone is playing twisted games with her. Then her doctor tells her she’s had a miscarriage―except Anna’s convinced she’s still pregnant despite everything the grave-faced men around her claim. She can feel the baby moving inside her, can see the strain it’s taking on her weakening body. Vague warnings become direct threats as someone stalks her through the bleak ghost town of the snowy Hamptons. As her symptoms and sense of danger grow ever more horrifying, Anna can’t help but wonder what exactly she’s carrying inside of her…and why no one will listen when she says something is horribly, painfully wrong.”

Needless to say, it’s going to be a pretty unnerving season, and while it’s yet to be determined what will be different from the book-to-series translation, it goes without saying that Murphy is working with an already spooky plot and will put his own spin of danger and fear deep within it.

On working with Kardashian, Murphy told the Hollywood Reporter that it was an exciting journey for many reasons:

“Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family. Emma and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

So, just what is Anna carrying inside of her? What’s up with the faceless women, and will we ever feel comfortable again after watching Delicate? Those questions and more will be answered eventually, but for now — if you’re itching for more scary content, you can get caught up with AHS with all previous seasons streaming on Hulu.