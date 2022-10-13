There are many things you can do to honor a relative. Some people give photos, others get a tattoo, and, for Kim Kardashian, the best thing she chose to honor her grandmother was to get down and intimate in front of a fireplace with her now-ex Pete Davidson.

The amusing, if somewhat icky anecdote was shared by the media personality on a new episode of The Kardashians. Apparently, she and Davidson were at the Beverly Hills Hotel over a weekend, were in front of a fireplace, and, remembering her grandma once told her you really live life when you have sex in front of a fireplace, felt this would be a good commemoration and Kim told her grandma MJ afterward.

The moment was a bit unusual too, as she then commented on the odd nature of thinking of a relative before intimacy.

“How creepy to think about your grandma before you have sex.”

Davidson, who broke up with Kardashian in August, has not appeared on-camera on the show yet, though he has made a voice appearance via a speaker phone call. The pair’s busy schedules and distance were a factor in their split, though both are said to still have a lot of love and respect for the other. They’re also staying busy as Davidson has films like Dumb Money coming up and Kardashian has several businesses to tend to in addition to her new Spotify podcast, The System.