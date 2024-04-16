Bridgerton‘s two-volume third season is due to begin its reign this time next month, kicking off a whole new round of really attractive people getting roped into some high-society mischief as emotions clash with other really attractive people.

Recommended Videos

By all appearances, it seems as though the spotlight is going to take an extra-special liking to Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope Featherington, whose campaign for the heart of Colin Bridgerton is sure to come to a front this season in a big way. If this doesn’t mean anything to you, you’ve still got a full month to get up to speed on everyone’s favorite fictional regency romance map before more lines get drawn in May.

And if you’re wondering which streaming service this is all going down on, let me help you out from under that rock.

Where can I watch Bridgerton?

Photo via Netflix

Bridgerton is and always has been streaming exclusively on Netflix, having earned quite a few Emmy nominations and setting a viewership record in its time since it first premiered on Christmas Day back in 2020. Ergo, if you want to watch Bridgerton in any legitimate capacity, Netflix is your only hope.

Netflix is subsequently your only hope of finding out if we were correct about the emergence of a new Lady Whistledown by season four, or if Penelope and the cantankerous Eloise will put an end to their feud this season, or exactly how much of a villain Lord Debling will be in his inadvertent quest to get in the way of Colin and Penelope’s union.

All this and more on May 15, when Bridgerton‘s first four-episode volume of its third season hits Netflix, and only Netflix.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more