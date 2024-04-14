Lord Debling in Bridgerton season 3
Lord Debling in ‘Bridgerton,’ explained

Now, who's this dashing young fellow?
Staci White
Staci White
|
Published: Apr 14, 2024 08:47 am

Bridgerton, our favorite Regency-era romantic drama, is back for another bodice-ripping season. As always, we can expect to see scheming lords and ladies, steamy scenes, and of course, lots and lots of drama. 

This season we’ll finally see Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) make a match, but if previous seasons are anything to go by, the road to romance will be anything but easy. The official season 3 trailer offers a glimpse into the trials and tribulations these two love birds will go through, including a new potential suitor for Penelope, the dashingly handsome Lord Debling (Sam Debling). Where in the world has this suave gentleman been hiding? 

Who is Lord Debling in Bridgerton season 3?

If you’ve read Romancing Mister Bridgerton — the book this season is based on — and are wondering how you missed an important character, don’t worry; Lord Debling is a completely new character created just for the Netflix show. The Bridgerton writers love a good love triangle and Lord Debling, while he is no Colin, is certainly a great match for Penelope on paper. Speaking with Shondaland, Debling’s actor, Sam Phillips, says his character is “an outsider” and that he’s searching for a love match with someone similar. 

“He lives on the fringes of society, and he is after a love match this season; he’s after someone who goes against the grain, someone who is a little bit of an outsider like him. And he spots Penelope. He thinks she’s special because she’s sort of seen as an outsider too. Lord Debling is interested in other things outside of the norms of society. For instance, he loves wildlife, he’s a conservationist, and he is a vegetarian.” 

Being a vegetarian in the Regency era was certainly a radical position! It’s easy to see why Penelope could be interested in an unconventional lord like Debling. She could be herself and find an equal in someone who lives outside the scope of polite society, and for a lady who’s historically been a wallflower much of her life, living a life on the fringes could be attractive. 

However, we know Colin and Penelope are endgame this season. While it’s a controversial step as far as fans of the book are concerned, adding Debling seems like a great decision. Colin and Penelope undergo a lot of internal change in the book and while it’s interesting to read, it would lead to a rather boring season. Lord Debling will likely serve as the catalyst to kick Colin’s butt into gear and get him to realize his folly in ignoring Penelope all these years. And honestly, it’s about time an eligible bachelor recognizes just how great Penelope is. 

You can watch all the drama unfold when part 1 of Bridgerton season 3 premieres May 16, 2024, on Netflix. Part 2 will be released on June 13. 

Staci White
Since the moment she listened to her first Britney Spears CD at the tender age of six, Staci has been a lover of all things pop culture. She graduated from UCLA with a Bachelors in Linguistics and somehow turned her love of music, movies, and media into a career as an entertainment writer. When she’s not writing for WGTC, she’s busy fulfilling her own pop star dreams as a singer/songwriter or hanging out at her local coffee shops.