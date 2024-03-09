The ‘Bridgerton’ family tree, explained

The family featured on Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton is a large, dramatic, and complicated one. With four sons, four daughters, and a lengthening list of in-laws, the matriarch at the head of it all certainly has a lot to keep track of. So does the audience, especially since a large part of the setup of the show, and the books before that, is having each season follow the love story of one of the Bridgerton children.

If it’s getting harder and harder for you to keep all the characters and storylines straight, we certainly don’t blame you — so here is an outline of the entire Bridgerton family tree.

Edmund & Violet

The parents to all of these fascinating (if slightly scandalous) children, are Edmund and Violet Bridgerton. Edmund Bridgerton, the audience finds out, died many years ago due to an unfortunate allergic reaction to a bee sting. While fans can occasionally enjoy flashbacks of Edmund, the most they know about him is his cause of death, and that he and his wife were truly in love. Because of their love, Bridgerton matriarch Violet employs a heavy hand in making sure each of her children finds the loves of their lives.

Anthony

The eldest, and head of the household, Anthony is stubborn and serious, and in season one enjoyed a casual roll in the hay, so to speak. By season two, his mother had convinced him to at least try to settle down, and in a tumultuous season of love — and fear of loss — he settled down and found Kate. Anthony feels very responsible for his brothers, sisters, and mother, especially in the absence of his father. He was about 29 in season one, and played by Jonathan Bailey.

Benedict

Benedict has yet to take the spotlight for his own season, but fans have seen a glimpse of his persona. He is a fan of art and music, and lives a more loose and casual lifestyle than many of his siblings do, or would like him to. Many of his scenes throughout the show feature loud music, risqué art scenes, and mysterious women. He’s about 27 in season one, and is played by Luke Thompson.

Colin

Per trailers, announcements, and first looks at the upcoming season three of Briderton, Colin is up next, and it’s looking like his love story will include Lady Whistledown herself, A.K.A. his lifelong friend, Penelope Featherington. Needless to say, it’s bound to be a dramatic season. Anthony is coming off of his time abroad. In season one, he was briefly engaged to Mariana, who as it turns out, was trying to baby-trap him. He’s one of the sweetest and most wholesome Bridgerton brothers, but that all may change in season three. He’s about 22 in season one, and is played by Luke Newton.

Daphne

The star of the first season, Daphne, is the eldest daughter of the Bridgerton clan. The diamond of the season herself, she had a sparkly debut to society, which led to a scandalous and dramatic love story with the Duke — which, let’s face it, started our collective obsession with Bridgerton. Despite her scandalous start, Daphne is very set on being the perfect sister, daughter, mother, and wife. She was about 21 in season one, and played by Phoebe Dynevor.

Eloise

Eloise is a textbook middle child. She’s stubborn and opinionated, but can often slip through the cracks in the herd of Bridgerton children. She’s very passionate about women’s issues, and wants a different life for herself than her sister’s, whose goal was to be a mother and wife. Fans have certainly enjoyed seeing Eloise get into some trouble, have a flirtation here and there, and even be recruited by the queen to uncover Lady Whistledown, thanks to her brilliance and cunning eye. She was about 17 in season one, and is played by Claudia Jessie.

Francesca

Francesca hasn’t been around much on Bridgerton. In the first season, she was sent away to stay with her aunt, and in season two she didn’t do much talking nor did she have an individual storyline, possibly due to the actress’s conflicting schedule. Francesca is 16 in season one, and is played by Ruby Stokes in seasons one and two, and will be played by Hannah Dodd in season three.

Gregory

The youngest Bridgerton son is Gregory. Since he was 12 in season one, he certainly hasn’t had a romance nor much of an individual storyline. He just quips in here and there with his family, but since he has a book in the original series, the actor Will Tilston is bound to get his season eventually.

Hyacinth

Hyacinth Bridgerton is the youngest of the family, and the baby that Violet was pregnant with when her husband died. She was 10 in season one, and is very much a ten-year-old in character and charm. She is played by Florence Hunt.

If that rundown is hard to remember, just think of it in alphabetical order. Throw some names out A-F, you’ll get there eventually. You have until May 16 to get it all figured out for season three.