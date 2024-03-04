Who plays Benedict on ‘Bridgerton?’

He might not be the main character, but he sure manages to steal the show.

Bridgerton season 3 is just around the corner, and to say we’re impatient to see what happens is an understatement. After hanging up her pen for an agonizing — albeit short — spell, Lady Whistledown is back in action. After the fallout of season 2, some fans fear she might not be nearly as aligned with the Bridgertons going forward.

It’s officially Penelope’s turn to shine in season 3, and the series is promising a friends-to-lovers story between her and her longtime crush, Colin Bridgerton. Fans might have been rooting for #Polin since season 1, but that leaves the second-oldest Bridgerton boy to dangle in the wind. Benedict might not be the main attraction in season 3, but after dropping his plans for the Royal Academy of Art in season 2, the Bohemian Bridgerton will be around more than ever before.

Who plays Benedict Bridgerton?

British actor Luke Thompson returns to play Benedict for season 3. An avid artist looking to turn his hobby into a craft, Benedict Bridgerton is the most removed from his family’s legacy – outside of Eloise, of course. Much more “live-and-let-live” than most of his siblings, he is the antithesis of the incredibly serious Anthony.

After learning about a sizable donation made to the Royal Academy of Art by Anthony in his name, Benedict begins to doubt his talent. After succumbing to his insecurities, Benedict begins to believe that his acceptance to school hinges on the money, and puts his artistic dreams on hold. While we know Benedict has plenty of talent, we can’t wait for Thompson to get more screen time.

Luke Thompson has been active in the movie and film business since 2014, and frequently lands period piece roles. Whether it’s by choice or simply because he looks like someone from days gone by, the 34-year-old has a number of historical dramas under his belt, including Dunkirk, Making Noise Quietly, Globe on Screen: Julius Caesar, and The Suspicions of Mr Witcher: The Ties That Bind.

He’s also starred in several made-for-television versions of classic Shakespeare stories – he even got his start in A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Thompson performed with the National Theater for King Lear in 2018, and starred as Romeo in a reimagined version of Romeo and Juliet.

The Michael Fassbender look-alike’s bread and butter, however, seems to be television. Beyond his recurring role in Bridgerton, he has also appeared in Transatlantic, Kiss Me First, and In the Club.