When is Zack Snyder’s ‘Twilight of the Gods’ coming to Netflix?

Prolific filmmaker Zack Snyder frequently develops Netflix films like Rebel Moon, but his next project Twilight of the Gods distinguishes itself as an animated series. Snyder first announced the show years ago, so fans have patiently waited a long time for a release window.

In fact, some fans might even be concerned that Netflix dropped Twilight of the Gods altogether. Casual subscribers likely forgot about it over the years. Netflix announced the voice cast for Twilight of the Gods as far back as 2021, though it revealed a variety of popular actors that helped build serious buzz.

However, Xilam Animation joined the project in 2023, creating a sense of progress for the show’s development. A release window certainly seems due, especially since there are no signs that Zack Snyder’s partnership with Netflix is slowing down anytime soon.

We fear no Gods! Zack’s Snyder’s animated series TWILIGHT OF THE GODS coming this fall. pic.twitter.com/VCCxPqVRYj — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 24, 2024

In a new post on Twitter, Netflix confirmed that Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods will release sometime during fall 2024. Zack Snyder reiterated that on his own feed, though neither offered a concrete release date. So, fans can only expect the show to release in September at the earliest.

Zack Snyder’s The Stone Quarry is producing Twilight of the Gods. The Stone Quarry’s previous projects rarely release in fall. Its only fall release thus far is Army of Thieves, which hit Netflix on Oct. 29, 2021. This might be a similar target for Twilight of the Gods.

The plot centers on Norse mythology, so it wouldn’t necessarily benefit from Halloween or any other particular season.

A recent report from Variety reveals that Netflix is planning to host a Next on Netflix Animation special on June 12, 2024. This will offer sneak peaks for various movies and shows, including Twilight of the Gods.

Variety’s report adds that Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, and Xilam Animation’s Silmane Aniss will present it for the special. Next on Netflix Animation would be a perfect opportunity to disclose Twilight of the Gods’ release date.

The special lands just months ahead of the fall season. It would be a sensible time to ramp up marketing for the show. Still, Netflix only just revealed the first look on Twitter, and showcased a single image. If the show needs more time in the oven, both Twilight of the Gods and its release date could potentially be delayed.

In August 2023, Variety reported that Netflix unveiled its complete fall 2023 schedule for both theaters and streaming. So, Netflix might announce more information about its fall lineup around August this year, too.

