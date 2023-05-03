Zack Snyder’s star-studded Netflix series everyone forgot existed finally takes a step forward

Despite his name never being too far from the headlines, it’s Zack Snyder‘s past that generates most of the chatter at the expense of his present and future.

It’s been over half a decade since he directed a DCU blockbuster from beginning to end, but the calls for the SnyderVerse to be resurrected and restored are as strong as ever. The most fanatical of backers didn’t get what they wanted at the weekend’s Full Circle event, but there’s plenty to look forward to on Netflix.

The first half of two-part sci-fi spectacular Rebel Moon lands in December, while work continues on both a direct sequel to Army of the Dead and long-gestating animated companion piece Lost Vegas, but what about Twilight of the Gods? You know, the 2D episodic adventure rooted in Norse mythology that revealed its principal voice cast almost two years ago? With Snyder directing the first two episodes? Anyone?

Well, the good news is that Xilam Animation have signed on to spearhead the project on a visual level, which is the first major update we’ve had on the series for a long time. Unless the names have changed, the roster is set to feature Game of Thrones veteran Pilou Asbaek as Thor, with The Lord of the Rings‘ John Noble as his father Odin. Corey Stoll’s Hrafnkel, Sylvia Hoeks’ Sigrid, Stuart Martin’s Leif, Rahul Kohli’s Egill, Jamie Clayton’s The Seid-Kona, Kristopher Hivju’s Andvari, Peter Stormare’s Ulfr, Jamie Chung’s Hel, and Lauren Cohan’s Inge were also part of the initial reveal, which is an exciting array of talent to say the least.