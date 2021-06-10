Netflix Reveals Full Cast For Zack Snyder’s Twilight Of The Gods

Zack Snyder is sticking with Netflix, and will be following up his Army of the Dead companion series with another animated project. The streaming service has just revealed the principal voice cast for Twilight of the Gods, which the former DCEU filmmaker will produce and co-write with Jay Oliva, who’s set to direct.

Oliva is also one of the architects behind Lost Vegas, so he’s no stranger to either Snyder’s work or Netflix animation, while he’s got an extensive history with broad genre projects having worked on the likes of Man of Steel, Thor: Ragnarok and Deadpool as part of the art department. Not to mention that he’s a DC veteran himself seeing as helmed several animated features involving the Justice League and Batman.

Twilight of the Gods was first announced by Netflix a couple of years back, but Snyder’s involvement has been kept under wraps until now, although he’s regularly been teasing new content for the platform. His filmography has always been indebted to ancient mythology in its depiction of gods, men and monsters, so the Norse-influenced show seems like a perfect fit for his artistic and stylistic sensibilities, and you can check out the announcement below.

Meet the cast of Zack Snyder's upcoming Norse mythology-inspired series, Twilight of the Gods. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/CU9lA1JGXX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

As for the cast, it’s as stacked as you’d expect from a Zack Snyder ensemble. Game of Thrones‘ Pilou Asbaek will voice Thor, with The Lord of the Rings‘ John Noble as his father Odin. The rest of the lineup, meanwhile, includes Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel, Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid, Stuart Martin as Leif, Rahul Kohli as Egill, Jamie Clayton as The Seid-Kona, Kristopher Hivju as Andvari, Peter Stormare as Ulfr, Jamie Chung as Hel and Lauren Cohan as Inge, many of whom have worked with the director before.

Plot details and a release date remain unknown for the time being, but Twilight of the Gods is shaping up to be another huge addition to Netflix’s library of in-house animation.