A blockbuster Netflix fantasy that survived the purge returns to lay waste to the Top 10 in 78 countries

Netflix and fantasy go hand-in-hand, or at least they do for a little while before the streaming service almost inevitably wields the axe to bring the curtain down on another fan favorite series long before its time. Sweet Tooth is one of the few that managed to survive the cull, and it’s responded in kind by returning with a vengeance.

Per FlixPatrol, the DC Comics adaptation executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. has debuted on the Top 10 in 78 countries around the world since the second season premiered yesterday, although that still wasn’t enough to dislodge the platform’s unstoppable espionage thrillers The Diplomat and The Night Agent from first and second position on the worldwide charts.

This time around, Christian Convery’s Gus and his merry band of hybrids and human sympathizers seek to defeat the Last Men army once and for all, in a sophomore run that delivers everything you’d expect, but still can’t shake the feeling that a certain spark is missing that made its debut adventures so magical.

Of course, big numbers are no guarantee of further renewals as we’ve seen, so there’s no way of guaranteeing that Sweet Tooth will be back for a third round. Then again, the opener did end up as one of Netflix’s 10 most-watched episodic originals of all-time, so if its successor can follow a similar trajectory, the chances are high the post-apocalyptic escapades will continue for at least a little while yet.

If not, then it’s something subscribers have long since gotten used to.