Those of you who went into Baby Reindeer expecting Rudolph’s origin story (spoiler alert: all the other reindeer, scoundrels that they are, used to laugh and call him names) may have been taken aback by what truly laid behind the promo card of Netflix‘s hit miniseries.

That surprise, of course, probably gave way to a whole other surprise in the blink of an eye; a surprise that haunts the mind, shatters the heart, and gains one’s respect in just seven, relatively brief episodes. Indeed, it’s no wonder that everyone’s bananas for Baby Reindeer.

So, who do we have to thank for dreaming up this serialized jolt to the nerves?

Who wrote Baby Reindeer?

Well, first of all, Baby Reindeer was only partially dreamed up; the series is based on the real-life experiences of comedian Richard Gadd, who created the series and wrote all seven episodes. Gadd also stars as the main character Donny, a fictionalized version of himself. Directing duties, meanwhile, were shared between Weronika Tofilska, who directed episodes one through four, and Josephine Bornebusch, who helmed the remaining three.

Baby Reindeer wasn’t Gadd’s first encounter with the streaming giant, either; the comedian also has a co-screenwriting for the thirteenth episode of Baby Reindeer‘s fellow Netflix darling Sex Education, which he shares with Laurie Nunn.

Gadd originally conceived Baby Reindeer as a one-man play, which would go on to win an Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre. Netflix came calling shortly after, and now Baby Reindeer is known as that miniseries that’s shooting to the top of the world. There’s certainly a chance for that reputation to evolve by way of an awards season run down the line, too.

All seven episodes of Baby Reindeer are available to watch on Netflix.

