Will there be ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ season 2?

Maomao and Jinshi seem to be growing closer after sharing a tender moment towards the end of The Apothecary Diaries. With Jinshi back with another case for Maomao, the anime ended its first season on a cliffhanger. But did it promise to return for another round yet?

In a time when long-running shonen and seinen franchises populate the most popular anime polls, we rarely get to see blends of drama, mystery, and romance turn into mainstream titles. But Norihiro Naganuma’s The Apothecary Diaries easily conquered the audiences with its charming and complex premise. From a light novel to a best-selling manga to a beloved anime, The Apothecary Diaries is a delight in every medium.

Set against the fascinating background of Imperial China during the Tang Dynasty, The Apothecary Diaries keeps viewers hooked on its aesthetics. And if you’re someone not to fall for elaborate world-building, Maomao’s story will win over your heart. From a young girl kidnapped and sold to the Imperial Palace as a servant to an unofficial forensic pathologist for the royal court—Maomao’s life is inspiring and eventful.

The Apothecary Diaries was originally conceived as a light novel series written by Natsu Hyūga and illustrated by Touko Shino in 2011. Two manga adaptations followed soon after in 2017. However, it took six years to become an anime, only after Toho Animation Studio and OLM took it into their hands to bring Maomao’s story to life.

How many episodes are in ‘The Apothecary Diaries’?

The Apothecary Diaries was ordered to run for two consecutive cours, meaning it was greenlit to last for 22-24 episodes. The anime series subsequently premiered on Oct. 22, 2023, and aired one episode every Sunday through March 24, 2024. So, the first season of The Apothecary Diaries lasted for 24 episodes.

It aired on Nippon TV and its affiliates in Japan and Crunchyroll licensed the series for streaming outside Asia, including in the Middle East, the CIS, and South Asia. Crunchyroll also began releasing the dub for the first three episodes on Nov. 4, 2023, planning to release further episodes about a week after the first batch. However, the average delay was closer to two weeks.

Netflix also hopped in on the opportunity and got its hands on distribution rights of the series in select regions of Asia. The anime series has thus far adapted first to the fourth volume of the manga series. However, as of March 25, 2024, 13 volumes have been published. So, is The Apothecary Diaries returning to follow up with the remaining story?

Will there be ‘The Apothecary Diaries’ season 2?

After the concluding episode of The Apothecary Diaries season 1, the anime was officially confirmed to return for a second season. So, rest assured there will be many more Maomao and Jinshi moments you can aww on and even more mysteries waiting to be solved by our leading lady.

An official release date for The Apothecary Diaries season 2 is not yet revealed, but Toho Animation confirmed that the new season will premiere sometime in 2025. The anime has only yet covered roughly two of the 14 available light novel volumes. So, there are plenty of adventures awaiting Maomao and Jinshi, that fans anticipate seeing in the coming season.

