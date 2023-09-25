The 10 best anime of 2023 so far

Anime seems to have been slowly taking over the world over the last few years, and no one is complaining. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not either. It was about time that animation was recognized by the masses as the art form that it is, acting as a medium to portray fantastical stories in a way that live-action cannot compete with.

This year in particular has been wonderful for anime aficionados — and we’re not even at the end of it. As usual, popular series returning for much-awaited new installments have been the talk of the town (for good reason), but among them, a few newcomers have managed to claw their way to the top. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the entirety of 2023, you likely have heard about the anime that conquered audiences’ hearts this year, but if not, here is a handy list of the best we’ve had so far, in no particular order.

Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters (Part 1)

Haunting. That’s the best word to describe this installment of Attack on Titan. Humanity’s screams as it succumbs to despair, trying in vain to outrun the Colossal Titans, are not something viewers can easily brush off. Nor are Eren’s tears as he speaks of the disappointment that is the world outside the walls. Overflowing with tension, shuddering visuals, and raw emotion, this special is one of MAPPA’s biggest achievements in 2023.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Everyone was waiting with bated breath to see Jujutsu Kaisen‘s Hidden Inventory arc on the screen, and it didn’t disappoint in the slightest. As if getting a glimpse of Gojo and Geto’s past wasn’t compelling enough, the anime’s increased quality has hooked even those that the previous season didn’t quite manage to. With a noticeable change in art style and animation, this anime is at its best during season 2.

Oshi no Ko season 1

Not all first episodes can grab a viewer’s attention the way Oshi no Ko does with its compelling portrayal of the entertainment industry. This anime deserves praise for such an achievement, yes, but there’s a lot more to it. Season one‘s colorful animation contrasts heavily with its themes of revenge and drama, accentuated by beautiful orchestral arrangements that dial up the emotional intensity of certain scenes.

Heavenly Delusion season 1

Heavenly Delusion is a goldmine for sci-fi fans. Adventurous and creative, season 1 grabs the viewer’s attention from the get-go, transporting us into a dystopian world and making us uncover its mysteries at a delectable, steady pace. Intrigue is the name of the game here, with each episode giving us just enough information to keep us hooked while developing characters and contrasting storylines that eventually converge into one. Sounds compelling, doesn’t it?

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War — The Separation

Bleach is part of the “Big 3” of anime for a good reason, and this installment continues to remind us all of that. With fantastic animation and gloomy visuals that we’ve come to associate with the anime, Bleach still has a few tricks up its sleeve even after a decade-long hiatus. Proof of that is the frequent surprises thrown at the audience, which leave no one indifferent. This is battle Shonen at its best.

Vinland Saga season 2

If we thought season 1 was good, we were not prepared for Vinland Saga season 2. Although slower than its predecessor, this season takes its characters’ depths to another level, skipping meaningless violence in favor of well-written, mature, and emotional journeys. It’s not everyone’s cup of tea, naturally, but it doesn’t have to be. (Nor does it try to.) Thought-provoking and insightful conversations are the heart of this season, and that’s precisely what makes it great.

Bungo Stray Dogs seasons 4 and 5

Bungo Stray Dogs really surprised this year, by giving us not one but two stellar seasons. Both are worth mentioning in this list, but season 5 in particular did a lot to get fans’ blood pumping. It was fast-paced, yes, but that only contributed to heightening viewers’ emotions during its many twists and turns. It was painful at times and scared the life out of many fans, but those are parts of what makes the anime worthwhile.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc

Swordsmith Village is not everyone’s favorite arc, nor is this season, but there are still great things to be found in it. The soundtrack, for one, is stellar, heightening the epic combat scenes we see on the screen, and leaving us wanting more. Plus, it should go without saying that in terms of animation, Demon Slayer consistently knocks it out of the park, making it hard for other anime to compete.

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation season 2, part 1

When it comes to isekai anime, Jobless Reincarnation is hands down one of the best, and season 2 part 1 lives up to that standard. After a rough start, the anime found its footing to provide an enjoyable watch, with great worldbuilding and character development perfectly capturing the richness of its source material. Some may argue that this is a step down from season 1, but even so, the anime continues to impress.

Hell’s Paradise season 1

Hell’s Paradise was one of the most captivating anime in 2023. Fast-paced and oftentimes unpredictable, this is a really good surprise to those unfamiliar with the manga, forcing the viewer to ponder over moral questions along with its characters. All, of course, with some incredible action scenes thrown into the mix. Don’t let the beauty of this fictional world distract them you the horrors that happen in it, though.

If for some reason you haven’t dived into some of these 2023 releases, now is the time. The chances of regretting it are very low.