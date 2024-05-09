‘Super Cube’ anime release window, cast, and more

The anime industry extends far beyond Japan, and several entries across the globe continue to make waves among fans. In China for example, anime is referred to as “donghua,” and it’s becoming common knowledge that these donghua have some of the most fluid animation around. Enter the all-new Chinese anime Super Cube (Chao Neng Lifang). As far as animation styles go, this new series boasts some of the most stunning details.

Fans of Solo Leveling, My Hero Academia, Bleach, and similar anime will be at home with this offering. Unfortunately, the anime is yet to gain a lot of traction outside China, which means there’s still so much information unavailable at the moment. However, the first episode is out, and it’s picking up thanks to social media.

What is the plot of Super Cube?

Super Cube is based on the manwha of the same name. In a stroke of fate, Wang Xiaoxiu, an average schoolboy, is beaten and left for dead by a notorious gang. This is the price he’s paying because of his love for the beautiful and kind Shen Yao. When he wins her heart, Wang Xiaoxiu immediately becomes an enemy of Sun Jun, the gang leader, who vows to disrupt their love. One day, he accidentally stumbles upon a wondrous artifact known as the “Super Cube.” This object suddenly bestows upon him extraordinary powers.

Although Wang Xiouxiu was never one to back down from a challenge, thanks to his newfound powers from the Super Cube, he decides to face Sun Jun. Little does he know that there are much greater evils out there. Now armed with superpowers, the protagonist grows stronger in power and character, becoming a formidable hero. In a quest for justice, he uses his powers to aid the innocent and take down villains.

Where can you watch episode 1 of Super Cube?

"Super Cube" Chinese Anime New PV:



First Episode is out now. pic.twitter.com/aXq4EcK5D3 — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) April 24, 2024

As aforementioned, Super Cube is yet to gain significant traction, which means it’s not yet widely available online. Thankfully, viewers can catch the first episode of Super Cube on Stremio without any hitches. Besides episode 1 though, there’s no news of when subsequent episodes will air, so it’s best to visit the streamer every now and then in case it’s been updated. The donghua debuted on April 24, and there hasn’t been a new episode released since, so we can rule out the weekly release order.

Studio, cast, and more

Super Cube is a story by Shuiluo Sheng Sheng and produced by three reputable production companies: Big Firebird Animation, Kaikan Manhua, and iQIYI respectively. Admittedly, there also hasn’t been any cast announced thus far, but we’ll keep you updated as more information comes up. The series is currently only available in its original Mandarin version. Perhaps if it picks up some more steam, Japanese, English, and other dubs might become available in the future.

