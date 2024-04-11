Is ‘Solo Leveling’ season 1 finished?

It’s been three months since Solo Leveling, the new year’s most blockbuster anime, was released on Crunchyroll. After all the while, is Sung Jin-woo still conquering dungeons, or has his season one adventure ended already?

Recommended Videos

The webtoon-turned-anime which debuted as the most anticipated anime in the Winter 2024 lineup has been on the watchlist of every action fantasy fan. Solo Leveling amassed huge viewership numbers and popularity, starting right after its premiere on Jan. 7. It reached the top position on Japanese general TV broadcasting channels and became a fan-favorite stream on Crunchyroll.

Owing to the stunning visuals and impressive narrative, one thing has become certain—anyone who once tuned in to Sung Jin-woo’s story has stayed tuned to it. The series takes viewers to a parallel world of Hunters and Monsters after our protagonist is transported to an alternate reality. There, he starts as an infamously weak E-rank hunter, fighting his way up to the A-rank.

The series features several twists and turns as Jin-woo eventually gets caught up in the war between the Rulers and the Monarchs. These two groups of extremely powerful humanoids have their agendas with mankind, and Jin-woo now has the power to put an end to it. However, season 1 hasn’t progressed so far in the story yet.

Solo Leveling Season 1 was conceptualized as a single-cour season lasting 12-13 episodes. After debuting its first episode on Jan 7., the series adopted a weekly release schedule, releasing one episode every week on Sundays at midnight JST. So, have we reached the end of it yet?

Is Solo Leveling Season 1 done?

After running its scheduled course of 12 episodes, Solo Leveling Season 1 has officially come to an end. The 12th episode, titled “Arise” went live on Sunday, March 31, 2024, and marked the finale of season 1. The season has finished adapting the original manhwa until the seventh story arc, i.e. the Job Change Arc.

If you’re wondering how far into the story we are, the original Solo Leveling manhwa has 200 chapters divided into 22 story arcs, and we’re only 45 chapters into it as of the season 1 finale. But the good news is, soon after the finale aired, A-1 Pictures confirmed the production of Solo Leveling season 2, promising fans to continue and finish the story.

So, we will certainly see Jin-woo finish his journey to become humanity’s greatest hunter and the second Shadow Monarch. Currently, season 2 has been given a release window of the fourth quarter of 2024. So, the wait for the next season isn’t a long one.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more