Category:
Anime

‘Solo Leveling’ season 2 release window, trailer, cast, and more

The countdown to season 2 has begun.
Staci White
Staci White
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 03:30 am
Sung Jinwoo in the 'Solo Leveling' season 2 teaser trailer
Image via Crunchyroll

If you’ve seen Solo Leveling you knew it was only a matter of time until the show returned for season 2. The Isekai anime quickly became one of our favorites this year, and based on how rapidly it’s been renewed, we’re clearly not alone. 

Recommended Videos

Solo Leveling originates in a web novel and webtoon but only seems to get better with every new adaptation. Known for its detailed world-building, defined power system, and exciting battles, the anime takes all the things we love from the written series and takes them to a higher level. If the next season continues to follow the webtoon, things will get even more thrilling. 

The final episode of the first season saw Jinwoo earn the title of “Shadow Monarch” along with the ability to create an army made up of his fallen opponents. No season finale is complete without a cliffhanger — this one showed S-rank hunters discovering the ant monsters on Jeju Island are evolving. Things are just heating up and thankfully, Crunchyroll announced season 2 almost immediately after the last episode of season 1 aired. 

When is season 2 of Solo Leveling coming? 

No release date has been confirmed at this time. Crunchyroll did drop a trailer (which you can check out above) and the second season, titled Arise from the Shadow, will air on Crunchyroll when it premieres. Solo Leveling season 2 could come out as early as late 2024 but we won’t know for sure until more information is released. 

Who’s going to be in the Solo Leveling season 2 cast?

Solo leveling characters montage
Screengrabs via A-1 Pictures

The cast of Solo Leveling is filled with talented actors behind many of our favorite anime characters. Season 2 will likely see many of the same actors returning and new actors filling out the roles of new characters from the original material. 

We’ll update more details about the cast as more about the upcoming season is unveiled, but here’s who plays the main cast of Solo Leveling in both Japanese and the English dub. For more details on the English cast, check out this guide.

  • Sung Jinwoo – Taito Ban, Aleks Le
  • Yoo Jinho – Genta Nakamura, Justin Briner
  • Sung Jinah – Haruna Mikawa, Rebecca Wang
  • Cha Haein – Reina Ueda, Michelle Rojas
  • Baek Yoonho – Hiroki Touchi, Christopher R. Sabat
  • Choi Jongin – Daisuke Hirakawa, Ian Sinclair
  • Go Gunhee – Banjou Ginga, Kent Williams
  • Woo Jinchul – Makoto Furukawa, SungWon Cho

Anime release schedules can be unpredictable but given the level of excitement for this one, we’re willing to bet we’ll see more Solo Leveling sooner than later. 

