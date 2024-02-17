All ‘Solo Leveling’ English voice actors, confirmed

If you are an English dub anime fan, you are sure to recognize some of these names.

A-1 Pictures adaptation of Chugong’s web novel Solo Leveling has many anime fans tuning in every Saturday to watch Sung Jinwoo, once an E-rank hunter, level up some more – in spectacular fashion might we add.

An anime fan and reader of the Korean manhwa wrote a glowing review after watching the first episode:

For now, while some fans think the story is a bit too generic and the side characters are not as explored as they should be, most viewers are enjoying the weekly fantasy action-centric spectacle. Some may be keeping up with the English dubbed version on top of the Japanese, or others may even just be waiting patiently on the dub releases, which are two episodes behind the original Japanese sub.

Whether you’ve already watched dubbed episodes and think you recognize a voice actor or are just curious about who’s giving life to the characters in English, here’s the list of the Solo Leveling English voice actors.

The English cast of Solo Leveling

Time to get acquainted with the voices you will be hearing regularly for a while:

Playing Sung Jinwoo is Aleks Le , a Vietnam-born voice actor whose major voice acting break-out role was the over-the-top Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer.

is , a Vietnam-born voice actor whose major voice acting break-out role was the over-the-top Zenitsu Agatsuma in Demon Slayer. Californian voice actress Dani Chambers plays Sung Jinwoo’s B-ranked healer friend Lee Joohee .

plays Sung Jinwoo’s B-ranked healer friend . Justin Briner , who played Deku, the protagonist of the My Hero Academia series, plays the lovable D-ranked sidekick Yoo Jinho.

, who played Deku, the protagonist of the My Hero Academia series, plays the lovable D-ranked sidekick Yoo Jinho. Jinwoo’s sister, Sung Jinah , is played by the beautiful Rebecca Wang.

, is played by the beautiful The undeniably cool, S-rank hunter Cha Hae-in is given a voice by Michelle Rojas , who has worked on over 100 titles in her career.

is given a voice by , who has worked on over 100 titles in her career. Another S-ranked hunter and the leader of the Hunters Guild Choi Jong-in is portrayed by Ian Sinclair , who is known for, among many other titles, his role of Whis in Dragon Ball.

is portrayed by , who is known for, among many other titles, his role of Whis in Dragon Ball. Christopher R. Sabat , who needs no introduction as he’s a veteran in the industry, plays the feline-like sidekick Baek Yoonho .

, who needs no introduction as he’s a veteran in the industry, plays the feline-like sidekick . The retired S-Rank hunter turned chairman Go Gunhee , is played by Kent Williams. If you’ve ever watched another anime in English, it likely had Williams’ voice at one point.

, is played by If you’ve ever watched another anime in English, it likely had Williams’ voice at one point. A-rank hunter and Chief inspector of the Korean Hunters Association, Woo Jinchul, is voiced by SungWon Cho, also known by his YouTube username ProZD.

Finally, last but not least, returning to the anime scene as an ADR director – a position she has much experience in, in series like Fruits Basket (2019), Ouran High School Host Club, and Ranking of Kings – is Caitlin Glass.