Is Deku a villain or hero in ‘My Hero Academia?’

My Hero Academia is known for working in gray areas when it comes to its heroes and villains, giving these two types of characters the same amount of depth. The series has no problem addressing the rights and wrongs of both sides in a battle, nor diving into the nitty-gritty of its antagonists’ impactful motivations. Shigaraki, Twice, Himiko, and Dabi are all proof of that.

With that in mind, turning the protagonist into a villain may not seem like too far-fetched of a thing for My Hero Academia‘s author to pull. From a young age, the character experienced firsthand how cruel this superhuman society can be, especially toward outcasts. He had his deepest hopes and dreams crushed more times than he could count before All Might decided to pass One for All to him. So, would Deku reaching a breaking point and saying goodbye to hero society be that improbable?

During the Tartarus Escapees arc, when distrust for heroes is at an all-time high and chaos reigns over Japan, the protagonist acquires a villainous look, brought about by his lonely time searching for All for One. Rumors spread about him, as citizens grow fearful and consider the possibility that he may be a Nomu, or connected to All for One in some way due to his multiple Quirks. While everyone likes to talk about Dark Deku, is there any truth to the rumors?

Does Deku become a villain in My Hero Academia?

Image via Studio Bones

No, Deku is not a villain in My Hero Academia, and there’s very little chance that he will ever turn into one. The closest Deku comes to being perceived as a villain is during his Vigilante era, but even then when it seems to outsiders that he has gone rogue, he’s actually acting with the knowledge and approval of the Pro Heroes. There is also the time when the protagonist is framed as a villain, in My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, but there’s nothing real to it, other than a misunderstanding.

Of course, there was a time in Deku’s past that could’ve led to him becoming a villain, had he taken a slightly different path. After all, the idea that Shigaraki and Deku are two sides of the same coin is a core beat in the series. The characters share many parallels, perfectly portraying how a child in adverse circumstances could turn to villainy just as easily as to heroism.

Despite his life story and struggles, though, Deku has shown time and again how his self-sacrificing, heroic tendencies are a fundamental part of himself and unlikely to change. With All Might, Class 1-A, and everyone in U.A. at his side, Deku is bound to become the greatest hero. (Don’t look at me, he said it himself.)