All ‘My Hero Academia’ arcs in order

My Hero Academia is a manga series created by Kōhei Horikoshi, which attained immense popularity over the years. The story focuses on Izuku Midoriya, a teen born Quirkless in a world where Quirks are the norm, and his struggle to accomplish his dream. The manga began serialization in 2014, and to this day, 36 volumes have been released. Two years after first being released, the manga got an anime adaptation, which helped the series skyrocket, turning it into one of the most beloved anime and manga franchises in recent years.

While there are much longer series out there, with so many volumes to get through, for some it can nonetheless be intimidating to get into the world of My Hero Academia. To ease you into this venture, here is a breakdown of the series’ organizational structure.

My Hero Academia sagas and story arcs

Screengrab via YouTube/AniTV

The My Hero Academia manga is first and foremost organized into three sagas, which are collections of arcs. At the moment, the series has a total of 22 story arcs, and, considering that the mangaka is planning on wrapping it up soon, it’s unlikely this total will change. Granted, Horikoshi has been known for changing his mind in the past by postponing the conclusion, so there’s really no way to know for sure. If new arcs are created, this article will be updated to reflect that.

U.A. Beginnings Saga

Entrance Exam arc – Manga chapters 1-4, anime episodes 1-4

Quirk Apprehension Test arc – Manga chapters 5-7, anime episodes 5-6

Battle Trial arc – Manga chapters 8-11, anime episodes 6-8

U.S.J. arc – Manga chapters 12-21, anime episodes 9-13

U.A. Sports Festival arc – Manga chapters 22-44, anime episodes 14-25

Hero Killer arc – Manga chapters 45-59, anime episodes 26-33

Final Exams arc – Manga chapters 60-69, anime episodes 34-38

Forest Training Camp arc – Manga chapters 70-83, anime episodes 39-45

Hideout Raid arc – Manga chapters 84-97, anime episodes 46-50

Rise of Villains Saga

Provisional Hero License Exam arc – Manga chapters 98-121, anime episodes 51-62

Shie Hassaikai arc – Manga chapters 122-162, anime episodes 62-78

Remedial Course arc – Manga chapters 163-168, anime episodes 78-80

U.A. School Festival arc – Manga chapters 169-183, anime episodes 81-86

Pro Hero arc – Manga chapters 184-193, anime episodes 87-90

Joint Training arc – Manga chapters 194-217, anime episodes 91-100

Meta Liberation Army arc – Manga chapters 218-240, anime episodes 100, 108-112

Endeavor Agency arc – Manga chapters 241-252, anime episodes 101-106

Paranormal Liberation War arc – Manga chapters 253-306, anime episodes 107, 113-present

Final Act Saga

Tartarus Escapees arc – Manga chapters 307-328

Star and Stripes arc – Manga chapters 329-334

U.A. Traitor arc – Manga chapters 335-342

Final War arc – Manga chapters 343-present

You can read My Hero Academia on MANGA Plus by SHUEISHA, and stream it on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Disney Plus.