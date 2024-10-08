Samurai and anime are often a match made in heaven, and The Elusive Samurai has been yet another standout hit in the subgenre. Based on the historical figure Tokiyuki Hojo, this newcomer series delivered epic storytelling with sleek animation.

Recommended Videos

After a summer debut, The Elusive Samurai wasted no time in scoring major fan love. The blend of brutal storytelling and vibrant visuals brought to life a beloved manga. Season 1 recently concluded in September after 12 heroic episodes, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Tokiyuki’s journey.

The story so far

The Elusive Samurai follows the story of Tokiyuki Hojo, a young boy in Japan’s Kamakura period who is forced to flee after his family’s downfall. With the help of a small group of allies, Tokiyuki sets out on a path of revenge, using his exceptional skills in evasion and survival. The anime has been praised for its visually stunning adaptation, blending intense action sequences with bright, colorful animation that highlights both the beauty and the brutality of the story. Fans were instantly drawn to the stylish adaptation created by CloverWorks, the studio behind the series. Their work on season 1 has also raised the bar for what’s expected in future episodes, which means there’s a lot of pressure for any potential upcoming seasons to deliver.

Although season 1 wrapped up without an official announcement, The Elusive Samurai has now confirmed that season 2 is in development. Unfortunately, specific details — like a release date —haven’t been revealed yet. But this confirmation alone has given fans plenty of reasons to be excited. While we don’t know exactly when the next season will air, speculation suggests a possible release sometime in 2025-26 if production stays on track. With Yusei Matsui’s manga still ongoing, and over 150 chapters released so far, there’s plenty of material for the anime to continue adapting. Moreover, the anime’s faithfulness has been rightfully singled out for praise, and since we’ve barely scratched the surface, viewers can expect some more faithfulness in season 2.

Where to watch the anime and read the manga?

What an incredible start! 🔥



— Watch The Elusive Samurai on Crunchyroll! pic.twitter.com/XdyqarbErT — AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) July 7, 2024

While we wait for more information about season 2, there’s still plenty of time to catch up on season 1 of The Elusive Samurai. The entire first season is currently streaming exclusively on Crunchyroll, and season 2 will likely follow suit once it’s released. If you’re eager to dive deeper into the story before season 2 arrives, you can also check out the manga on the MangaPlus App by Shueisha. With over 150 chapters available, the manga offers a great way to stay connected with the story and see where things are headed next.

What to expect in season 2 of The Elusive Samurai?

Image via Studio MAPPA

Although details are scarce, The Elusive Samurai will most likely feature the same production staff and cast returning from season 1. Fans can expect the same intense battles, emotional storytelling, and top-tier animation that made the first season such a hit. While the release may still be a while away, anticipation is building, and it looks like The Elusive Samurai will be one to watch when it returns. In the meantime, whether you’re new to the series or a seasoned fan, there’s plenty of time to explore Tokiyuki’s story through the manga, and the heap of online fan communities around.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy